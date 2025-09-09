Akshay Kumar Shares Shocking Diet Secrets: From Early Dinner To Over 24 Hour Fasting - Check His Full Routine

Akshay Kumar is widely admired not just for his acting skills but also for his exceptionally disciplined lifestyle. Known for his strict routine, Akshay prioritises fitness, early dinners, and quality sleep—habits he has maintained consistently for years.

Speaking at the recent launch of the book Your Body Already Knows, the actor opened up about his daily routine, including his practice of having dinner by 6:30 PM and why it plays a crucial role in his overall health.

Why Akshay Kumar Eats Dinner Before 7 PM

Akshay explained the significance of eating early in the evening:

“Early dinner is important. It is very important for your body because when we go to sleep at night, our eyes are resting, our legs are resting, our hands are resting—every part of our body is resting. But what is not resting is your stomach because we have eaten food late.”

He stressed that if you eat late, your digestive system remains active while the rest of your body sleeps. “By the time you get up, it is time for [the stomach] to relax. But when we wake up and eat breakfast again, the poor stomach is still working,” he said.

Akshay emphasised that most diseases originate from the stomach, and giving it time to rest is essential. That’s why he eats by 6:30 PM, allowing his body to digest food before bedtime, which is usually around 9:30 or 10 PM.

"Aap 6:30 baje khana khao, aapka pait digest karlega... aur jab aap 9:30-10 ko soenge, aapka pait bhi aapke saath so payega," he added in the video shared by Bollywood Hungama.

Weekly Fasting Every Monday

Another surprising health practice Akshay revealed is his weekly 24-hour fast.

“I take my last meal on Sunday night and don’t eat again until Tuesday morning,” he said.

Fasting, according to Akshay, helps reset the digestive system and gives the stomach a complete rest day. This form of intermittent fasting has been gaining popularity for its health benefits, and Akshay seems to have made it a weekly ritual.

No Weights, Only Monkey-Style Fitness

When it comes to workouts, Akshay Kumar prefers a functional and playful approach.

“I do rock climbing. I don’t pick up weights. I love to play lots of sports,” he shared.

Describing his home gym, the actor said, “It’s basically made for monkeys. I only hang. There are no weights.” This natural, bodyweight-based workout style focuses on mobility, strength, and endurance—an approach Akshay clearly swears by.

Akshay Kumar’s routine highlights the power of consistency, simplicity, and discipline. Whether it’s having an early dinner, taking a weekly fast, or engaging in playful, natural movement, the actor believes in tuning into the body’s needs and giving it rest when required.

In his own words, “Your body already knows what it needs—you just have to listen to it.”