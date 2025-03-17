Angelina Jolie’s Skincare Secrets: Dermatologist Reveals Her Timeless Beauty Routine And Anti-Aging Tips

Hollywood Actress Angelina Jolie is admired for her striking features, radiant skin, and effortlessly glamorous look. Over the years, fans have been curious about her skincare secrets, and thanks to her longtime dermatologist, Dr. Rhonda Rand, we now have an inside look at how the Hollywood star maintains her natural beauty.

In a 2018 interview with InStyle, Jolie revealed that she was introduced to Dr. Rand by her mother at a young age when she got her first scar. “To have somebody who is very encouraging of being as natural as possible has really helped me, I think,” she shared.

A few years later, in an exclusive interview with Refinery29, Dr. Rand unveiled Jolie’s skincare philosophy and beauty routine.

Simple and Effective Skincare Routine

Jolie’s skincare approach is refreshingly simple yet highly effective. “It was really just sunscreen, proper cleansing with a mild, gentle cleanser, antioxidants, sometimes glycolic [acids], and natural products. Some alpha hydroxy [acids] are good too, and they’re very natural. She doesn’t need major scrubs or products with lots of chemicals,” said Dr. Rand.

Minimal Makeup Approach

Dr. Rand shared that Jolie prefers to keep her skin makeup-free unless she is working. She follows a strict routine of removing makeup at the end of the day. “I know her makeup artist is super careful about what she puts on her skin and takes good care of it when she’s working. When she travels, she takes a good skincare regimen with her [including] alpha hydroxys or antioxidants.” She also opts for a chemical-free antioxidant sunscreen while traveling.

Strict Sun Protection

“She’s olive-skinned like her mom, but it’s not like she lets herself get dark. She’s been so good about using sunscreen from such an early age to protect her skin. She knew that the sun is not good for skin in general — in terms of pigmentation problems and that sort of thing,” Dr. Rand explained. Jolie also prioritizes hydration and often wears protective headgear like hats when outdoors.

Limited Chemical Treatments

Unlike many in Hollywood, Jolie steers clear of heavy chemical treatments. “There’s a light laser resurfacing we like to use sometimes, but just once in a while. It’s used to improve your skin and give it a little bit of a glow, but it’s a little more than a facial. When she was pregnant, she got a little pigmentation. And sometimes, when she’s in very sunny climates working, she can get some pigmentation, too. We can help take care of that with a photofacial or Intense Pulsed Light (IPL),” said Dr. Rand.

Maintaining Skin Health Post-Menopause

Jolie underwent preventive surgery to remove her ovaries after being found to carry the BRCA1 gene, which led to early menopause. Despite the hormonal changes, Dr. Rand emphasized that maintaining healthy skin is possible with proper care. “Moisturize and use good quality products rich in antioxidants, alpha hydroxys, or retinol – which are all great for your skin,” she advised.

With a consistent skincare routine, sun protection, and a minimal approach to treatments, Angelina Jolie continues to be a timeless beauty icon.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)