Angry Outbursts Or Silent Struggles? The Hidden Pain In A Child’s Rage

According to the American Psychological Association, Anger is an emotion characterized by tension and hostility arising from frustration, real or imagined injury by another, or perceived injustice. It can manifest itself in behaviors designed to remove the object of the anger or behaviors designed merely to express the emotion.

Understanding a child’s world is not only difficult but can be very challenging. Children’s anger outbursts that are often dismissed as bad behavior, are frequently a sign of deeper emotional and psychological distress. Having a glimpse at the Anger iceberg, tells us that anger is a small portion of the visible tip of the iceberg, however, the hidden base of the iceberg contains the underlying emotions of fear, grief, disappointment, anxiety, worry, loneliness and rejection that are driving the anger.

Ruth Ferdinand , Clinical Psychologist at Lissun, Mental Health Startup shares, "Anger can manifest in many different ways. Since young children lack words to express their feelings, they may often use aggression as a form of communication. While for others, the inability to complete a difficult task, unmet needs, a major change to a predictable routine and sensory issues in Autistic kids can cause overwhelming emotions."

In some cases, Anger can be seen as a protective mechanism, a way to mask or hide difficult emotions such as shame, fear or humiliation. For example-a child who has a fear of failure can display severe anger outbursts. His disruptive behaviour at school could be due to an undiagnosed learning disorder that makes him feel frustrated and inadequate in the class. Therefore, what is often seen as defiance, may be a response to feeling helpless. Such children may be struggling to attain autonomy and independence.

Environmental factors can also significantly contribute to a child's psychological distress. For example- a child experiencing parental conflict, discord and being exposed to harsh discipline can make him feel insecure and unheard, leading them to believe that anger is a normal way to handle relationships. As a result, they may struggle with forming stable and trusting bonds in the future.

Therefore, anger is a symptom and it is important for caregivers to recognise it as an underlying need for connection, safety and emotional support. Caregivers should try to be compassionate, calm and empathetic during these times. Try to validate their feelings and have an open communication that will help the child to build an emotional vocabulary, allowing them to articulate their feelings. Consistent boundaries and logical consequences can teach a child accountability, while building self-worth and confidence.

Inputs by Prof. Dr. Parin Somani CEO, London Organisation of Skills Development (LOSD)

Children around the world are increasingly presenting with behavioural challenges that extend beyond simple defiance. One of the most concerning manifestations is recurrent anger outbursts. While occasional frustration is developmentally normal, persistent or intense anger may be indicative of underlying emotional or psychological distress that warrants closer attention.

Research from the World Health Organization highlights, one in seven children aged 10–19 experiences a diagnosable mental health condition, with anxiety and depression ranking highest. Post-pandemic studies further indicate that prolonged isolation, academic disruption, and heightened screen exposure have exacerbated emotional dysregulation in children. In such contexts, anger often serves as an external expression of internalised struggles—such as fear, sadness, trauma, or an inability to cope with overwhelming stimuli.

Clinicians assess outbursts by frequency, intensity, duration, and context. When anger is recurrent, prolonged, or disproportionate, it may reflect conditions like anxiety, depression, ADHD, or disruptive mood dysregulation disorder (DMDD). Adverse childhood experiences (ACEs), including bullying or family conflict, further increase the risk of emotional dysregulation.

Parents and educators hold a vital responsibility in recognising and responding to these signals. Evidence-based approaches include:

• Active listening and validation, helping children articulate emotions.

• Structured routines and consistent boundaries, which foster security.

• Constructive outlets such as art, journaling, or sport to channel emotions.

• Early professional intervention, where needed, to prevent long-term consequences.