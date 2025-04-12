Ankle Sprains And Injuries: What Patients Need To Know

Sudden, jabbing twist, that surprise roll of an ankle, and the aching hurt. The familiar story, one that can bench a person from their beloved activities. But an ankle sprain is not just an instant mishap; it is a message, a reminder from our bodies to take heed.

Picture the ankle as a highly sensitive machine, stabilized by tough yet flexible bands of tissue known as ligaments. When one misstep, the ligaments get stretched beyond what they can take, or worse, torn, resulting in what we call a sprain. The degree of severity can be different – mild overstretch (Grade 1), partial tear (Grade 2), or full rupture (Grade 3). Each with its own complications.

Dr. Sinukumar Bhaskaran, Consultant - Adult Joint Replacement & Reconstruction and Robotic Arthroplasty (Hip & Knee), Manipal Hospital, Kharadi, Pune shares what patients need to know about ankle sprains and injuries.

What's Behind These Twists and Turns?

It isn't always sensational sports injuries. Daily mishaps are just as likely culprits:

• Rough Terrain: Taking a walk over a bumpy surface can be a misstep.

• Uncomfortable Landings: That jump that person didn't quite land? That's an ideal sprain waiting to happen.

• High Heels: While chic, they do play havoc with your balance.

• Previous Injuries: A Person could have a weakened ankle if they had a previous sprain.

What You, as a Patient, Should Know:

• Time heals: Don't shortcut recovery.

• Chronic instability is a risk: Be on the lookout for lingering problems.

• Balance is important: Proprioceptive exercises are essential.

• When to seek medical attention: Severe pain or inability to walk requires professional attention.

• Pain management is important: Use RICE and pain medications correctly.

• Rehab is essential: Follow through with the exercise program.

• Return to activity safely: Return to activity gradually to prevent re-injury.

How Do We Prevent These Setbacks?

Prevention is always better than cure. Here's how to keep the ankles strong and stable:

• Strengthen the Ankles: Simple exercises like calf raises and ankle circles can make a big difference.

• Practice the Balance: Standing on one leg, using a wobble board – these exercises improve stability.

• Choose the Right Shoes: Supportive footwear is important, especially during physical activity.

• Warm Up and Cool Down: Get the muscles ready to work and let them rest.

• Be Aware of Your Environment: Notice uneven terrain and possible dangers.

• Think About Bracing: If a person tends to sprain, an ankle brace might be helpful.

What can be done when there is a sprain?

• RICE is Your Best Friend: Rest, ice, compression, and elevation are what people need early on.

• Pain Relief: Patient can use over-the-counter pain medication to treat the pain.

• Physiotherapy: A therapist can take you through exercises to regain strength and mobility.

• Immobilization: Severe sprains might be treated using a brace or cast.

• Surgery (Rare): In rare instances only, surgery is necessary to repair ruptured ligaments. Such as Arthroscopy, ligament repair, Ankle fusion etc.

