Apple Cider Vinegar for Fatty Liver: 3 Effective Home Remedies For a Safe Detox

Treatment for fatty liver: A small amount of fat in the liver is normal, but when the quantity of fat in the liver exceeds 5 to 10% of its weight, the condition is referred to as fatty liver or hepatic steatosis. The likelihood of liver scarring, inflammation, and damage is increased by this disorder.

Alcoholic and non-alcoholic fatty livers are two different forms of fatty liver. Alcohol abuse is the primary cause of alcoholic fatty liver, but the non-alcohol-related fatty liver is unrelated to alcohol use and can be brought on by a high-fat diet, refined carbs, or a lack of physical activity.

Naturally, apple cider vinegar (ACV) is vinegar that has been created from apple cider. Apple cider vinegar users believe that taking it regularly (to help control hunger) or during a focused detox routine helps them lose weight, control their blood sugar, and detoxify their bodies, particularly the liver.

Here are three effective home remedies to treat fatty liver naturally:

1. Take a spoonful of apple cider vinegar and mix it with a cup of warm water twice daily. This will help you lose weight overall as well as reduce liver fat and inflammation.

2. Add 1-2 tablespoons of raw, unfiltered apple cider vinegar with warm water with 1-2 tablespoons of a sweetener or flavouring like maple syrup, lemon juice, honey, stevia, apple juice, cinnamon, cayenne pepper, or ginger

3. To notice quick results, drink 1 tablespoon of ACV in a cup of warm water every morning on an empty stomach for at least two months.

Other natural remedies for fatty liver include lemon, milk thistle, amino acids, green tea and turmeric.

Nothing can replace a healthy lifestyle when it comes to keeping your liver in good shape, but if you need extra support for your insulin, triglyceride, and cholesterol levels, natural supplements like apple cider vinegar and amino acids may be able to speed up your recovery and help you stay healthy longer.

