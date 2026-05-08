Apple or Banana? Here’s what health experts say about which fruit helps you more

New Delhi: When people talk about healthy eating, apples and bananas almost always make it to the list. Both fruits are eaten around the world and are packed with nutrients that support the body in different ways. This is also why many people often wonder which of the two is actually healthier.

Health experts say the answer depends on what your body needs at a particular time. While both fruits offer health benefits, each works differently when it comes to energy, digestion, heart health and weight management.

Why apples are considered good for daily health

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According to experts, apples contain a high amount of fibre, which helps improve digestion and supports weight control. Fibre also helps people feel full for a longer time, making apples a popular choice among those trying to manage calorie intake.

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Apples are also rich in antioxidants, which are believed to help the body remove toxins and support heart health. This is one reason why the old saying “an apple a day keeps the doctor away” continues to be popular even today.

The experts say apples can help keep the digestive system clean and support gut health. Since they are lower in calories compared to bananas, many people include apples in diet plans for weight loss.

Bananas give instant energy and support muscles

On the other hand, bananas are known as one of the best natural sources of quick energy. They contain potassium, magnesium and vitamin B6, nutrients that help support muscles and maintain energy levels in the body.

This is why athletes, runners and gym-goers prefer bananas before or after workouts. Many trainers recommend bananas because they are easy to digest and provide instant energy when the body feels weak or tired.

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Health experts also say bananas help people dealing with constipation and acidity. The fruit is known to have a cooling effect on the stomach and can keep hunger away for a longer period.

Which fruit helps more in weight loss?

When it comes to weight loss, experts usually see apples as the better option because of their high fibre content and lower calorie count. It can help reduce frequent hunger cravings and support controlled eating habits.

Bananas work differently. It is recommended for people who need instant energy or who feel physically weak after exercise or long working hours. Since bananas are more filling, many people also eat them as a quick meal replacement during busy schedules.

Both fruits are good for heart

Experts say both apples and bananas are beneficial for heart health, although they help in different ways.

Apples support heart health mainly because of their antioxidants, while bananas help because of their potassium content. Potassium is known to support blood pressure control and muscle function.

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Because of this, health specialists say it is not correct to call one fruit completely better than the other. Both offer different nutritional benefits, and the healthier choice depends on a person’s needs, lifestyle and eating habits.

Those looking for low-calorie food with fibre, apples may be more suitable. For those needing fast energy and muscle support, bananas may work better.

Health experts also advise that fruits should be included as part of a balanced diet instead of comparing one against the other.

(The information and advice mentioned in this article are based on experts’ views. This is general information and not personal medical advice. People should consult a specialist before following any health-related advice. Any loss or health issue arising from this information will not be the responsibility of Zee News)