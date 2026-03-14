Are smartphones affecting your brain health? Experts reveal the impact of constant notifications and doom scrolling

Nowadays, smartphones have become an inseparable part of daily life. From making business calls and staying connected with loved ones to ordering groceries and managing work emails, these devices play a central role in how people live and communicate.

For many, smartphone usage now extends beyond simple communication. It has become essential for work, entertainment, information, and social interaction. While smartphones offer convenience and connectivity, experts warn that excessive use may raise concerns about its potential impact on brain health and overall well-being.

In today’s fast-paced world, people often begin and end their day with their phones, checking emails, responding to messages, scrolling through social media, or consuming digital content. With smartphones deeply embedded in everyday routines, a common question arises: Is your smartphone harming your brain?

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What Experts Say

According to Dr Vijay Sharma, Associate Director and Head of Paediatric Neurology & Child Development at Asian Hospital, smartphones do not directly damage brain cells.

“Although the plain answer is no, smartphones do not damage the cells of the brain directly. However, they do have a long-term impact on how we use and function with our brains,” he explained.

Experts note that the constant interaction with digital content can overwhelm the brain. Dr Apuroopa Jannabhatla, Consultant Neurologist at SPARSH Hospital, Yeswanthpur, Bangalore, said that the endless stream of notifications and online content can make it difficult for the brain to rest.

"Regular engagement with the digital content can also create a sense of information overload. When the brain is constantly processing the notifications, messages, and content present online, it may also struggle to rest and recover,” she said.

Impact on Attention and Mental Focus

Neurologists warn that excessive smartphone usage can influence concentration and productivity. Dr Madhukar Bhardwaj, Director and Head of Neurology at Aakash Healthcare, explained that unregulated smartphone use may have both subtle and significant effects on brain functioning.

“From a neurological perspective, prolonged exposure to a smartphone screen can lead to mental fatigue, lack of concentration, sleep disruption, and increased anxiety. Due to the multitude of notifications, messages, and visual stimuli that the brain processes continuously, the brain remains in an active alert state at all times; over time, this continued activity can inhibit both one's ability to focus deeply and relax appropriately,” he said.

Dr Vijay Sharma added that habits like constant scrolling and switching between apps train the brain to expect instant stimulation.

“Repeatedly performing an activity, like scrolling quickly, switching between apps, or getting constant notifications, gets your brain used to that level of stimulation and waiting for that instant reward,” he said.

Experts warn that prolonged dependence on such patterns may gradually affect attention span, productivity, and emotional regulation.

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Reduced Attention Span and Memory

Another commonly discussed concern is the impact of smartphones on attention span. Dr Apuroopa Jannabhatla explained that continuous exposure to notifications, social media updates, and multitasking trains the brain to seek constant stimulation.

“With the passage of time, this also reduces the ability to focus deeply on tasks, affecting productivity and cognitive performance. Excessive exposure to screens can also contribute to mental fatigue and reduced retention of memory,” she said.

Disrupted Sleep Patterns

Sleep disruption is another major concern linked to smartphone overuse. Experts say using phones before bedtime can interfere with the body’s natural sleep cycle.

Dr Jannabhatla explained that the blue light emitted from screens suppresses the production of melatonin, the hormone responsible for regulating sleep.

“Before bedtime, the use of smartphones can interfere with the healthy patterns of sleep. The blue light emitted by the screen suppresses the production of melatonin, a hormone responsible for regulating sleep. Poor quality of sleep has been associated with irritability, reduced concentration and long-term health concerns, mainly anxiety and stress. Additionally, excessive exposure to social media may also contribute to the feeling of comparison and emotional stress as well,” she said.

Dr Bhardwaj echoed similar concerns, stating, "One of the most disturbing examples of the effects of smartphones is with regard to sleep; many individuals use their phones late at night, and due to the blue lights emitted by a smartphone screen, melatonin production (the hormone responsible for regulating sleep) is interrupted. Poor sleep environments have a negative impact on cognitive functioning (attention, memory/mood)."

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Impact on Children and Adolescents

Experts are particularly concerned about the impact of smartphones on younger users. According to Dr Vijay Sharma, "Today’s children and adolescents typically exhibit a decreased ability to focus their attention, increased levels of stress, and perform more frequently in a digital dependent way than earlier generations.

When children and adolescents anticipate notifications or social media updates from their smartphones, they activate neural reward pathways that are associated with the release of dopamine. In turn, this builds a cycle of habitual use.

As children and adolescents continue to use their smartphones for long periods, they experience a physical and cognitive strain from doing so. Poor posture from spending hours with their heads down looking at their smartphones contributes to neck pain and headaches. Extended periods of time with their eyes exposed to screens also contribute to eye strain and cognitive fatigue. In addition, overwhelming use of smartphones during adolescence can disrupt the development of the brain, create disruptions to sleep, and interfere with their ability to interact with others."

Healthy Smartphone Habits

Despite these concerns, experts emphasise that smartphones themselves are not inherently harmful. The key lies in maintaining balanced and mindful usage.

Experts recommend limiting screen time before bedtime, taking regular breaks from devices, and engaging in offline activities such as reading, exercise, and face-to-face social interactions.

“It is important to make mindful use of screens. You should try to have time without watching screens, encourage other activities and have a proper sleeping routine. By doing this, you can minimise the negative effects of smartphones. Smartphones can be a good resource, but you need to maintain a balance so that your physical and mental well-being is protected,” said Dr Vijay Sharma.

Dr. Bhardwaj added that simple habits, "Engaging in simple habits such as limiting screen time by not using your phone to surf the internet before you go to sleep, taking frequent breaks from your screens, and making connections with others face-to-face will help ensure that you are able to function cognitively properly. Technology should enhance our daily existence; It should not interfere with how we think or behave."

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)