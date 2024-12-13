Are You Addicted To Chewing Hair? Habit You Need To Break- Symptoms And Solutions Of Rapunzel Syndrome

Have you ever found yourself pulling at your hair during stressful moments? Or maybe even chewing on it without realising? If so, you might deal with something deeper than a simple habit.

Recently, Doctors pulled a 3 kg hairball out of an 11-year-old girl's stomach. This is what "Rapunzel Syndrome" leads to when girls chew their hair out of habit.

Let’s talk about Rapunzel Syndrome, a rare condition with serious physical and emotional impacts as insights shared by Delnna Rrajesh, Behavior Therapy Specialist, Psychotherapist, and Relationship Coach.

What Is Rapunzel Syndrome?

This condition involves compulsively pulling out your hair (trichotillomania) and sometimes eating it (trichophagia). Over time, this can lead to dangerous hairballs (trichobezoars) in the stomach, requiring medical attention.

But the roots of Rapunzel Syndrome go far beyond the physical. It’s often a response to emotional distress, anxiety, or unresolved trauma.

What Triggers This Behaviour?

1. Stress and Emotional Overload: Hair-pulling becomes a way to self-soothe when emotions feel overwhelming.

2. Unresolved Trauma: Childhood wounds or painful memories may find an outlet through this habit.

3. Perfectionism and Control: The act can provide temporary relief in moments of high stress or self-doubt.

4. Other Disorders: It’s often linked to anxiety, OCD, or depression, making it part of a bigger emotional picture.

Signs to Watch For

• Constant hair-pulling or chewing, leading to bald spots.

• Digestive discomfort caused by swallowing hair.

• Feeling guilty, ashamed, or secretive about the behavior.

• A sense of relief immediately after the act.

Content Warning: Sensitive and Representative Content

WARNING: removal of massive hairball (trichobezoar) in patient w/ Rapunzel Syndrome. Note the hair cast reflecting shape of the stomach & duodenum. pic.twitter.com/8EdnJAFSuM — Oren Gottfried, MD (@OGdukeneurosurg) December 27, 2022

Breaking Free: Steps to Heal

1. Build Awareness

Notice when and why you feel the urge to pull or chew your hair. Journaling these moments can help identify triggers like boredom, stress, or specific emotions.

2. Explore Therapy

Behavioral therapy can create lasting change:

• CBT (Cognitive Behavioral Therapy): Helps replace harmful thoughts and habits with constructive ones.

• Habit Reversal Therapy: Teaches healthier substitutes for hair-pulling, like squeezing a stress ball.

3. Practice Stress Management

When emotions feel overwhelming, try grounding techniques:

• Deep breathing (like the 4-7-8 method).

• Mindful meditation to stay in the moment.

• Creative outlets like drawing or journaling to process emotions.

4. Build Support

Talk to someone you trust—whether it’s a friend, family member, or therapist. Sharing your struggles can ease the emotional burden.

5. Seek Medical Care When Needed

If trichophagia has caused digestive issues, consult a doctor alongside therapy. Healing is holistic and should address both the physical and emotional impacts.

Moving Forward with Compassion

Remember, this behavior isn’t your fault—it’s your mind’s way of coping with deeper pain. Healing starts when you replace shame with understanding and take small, consistent steps toward change.