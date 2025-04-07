Are You Drinking Too Much Water? Expert Shares The Risks Of Overhydration

Overhydration, sometimes known as water intoxication, is a condition that happens when the body takes in more water than it can effectively eliminate, resulting in an imbalance of electrolytes, mainly sodium. It is possible to avoid major health repercussions by gaining an understanding of the dangers and symptoms associated with overhydration.

Dr. Nanda Kumar. R, Senior Consultant - General Medicine, SRM Global Hospitals, Chennai shares the risks of overhydration if you are drinking too much water.

For the most part, water intoxication has an effect on the salt levels in the body. There is a significant contribution that sodium makes to the preservation of fluid equilibrium, neuronal function, and muscular contraction ability. The disease known as hyponatremia takes place when an excessive amount of water causes sodium concentrations in the blood to become diluted. This has the potential to cause cells to expand, which might result in issues that could potentially be fatal, particularly around the brain.

Symptoms such as nausea, headaches, and confusion are among the early warning indications of overhydration. It is possible for patients to have nausea, vomiting, muscle weakness, and seizures as the illness continues to develop. Substantial incidences of brain enlargement might result in unconsciousness or even death in extreme cases.

In order to receive prompt medical attention, it is essential to recognize these signs at an early stage. Certain people are more likely to experience the negative effects of overhydration than others. Individuals who engage in endurance sports, such as marathon runners, are at a greater risk because they consume an excessive amount of water while engaging in lengthy exercise. In addition, individuals who are afflicted with kidney disease, cardiac issues, or who are taking medications that have an effect on fluid balance ought to exercise caution with regard to the amount of water they consume.

There are a number of psychiatric illnesses that can lead to obsessive water drinking and raise the risk of water intoxication. One such condition is psychogenic polydipsia. Depending on characteristics such as age, weight, activity level, and climate, the amount of water that is advised to be consumed on a daily basis can vary. A healthy adult should strive to consume approximately two to three liters (eight to twelve cups) of fluid on a daily basis.

Consumption that is excessive and beyond what the body requires can, however, impair the regular physiological functions of the body. It is a good rule of thumb to drink when you are thirsty and to pay attention to the colour of your urine; a light-yellow tint often suggests that you are adequately hydrated. It is essential to consume water in moderation and to balance the intake with electrolyte-rich foods or beverages, particularly when engaging in strenuous physical activity, in order to prevent water from becoming overly diluted.



Maintaining appropriate hydration without exceeding acceptable limits can be accomplished by monitoring fluid intake, being aware of cues that indicate thirst, and identifying symptoms of water intoxication. In spite of the fact that maintaining proper hydration is essential for general health, drinking an excessive amount of water might result in major medical concerns.

To ensure that one's health and well-being are at their highest possible level, it is essential to keep a balanced approach to hydration.