Are you making these 5 common sleep mistakes? Here’s how they may be affecting your health

Sleep plays a very important role in your life. It is a fundamental biological necessity, as essential to survival as food and water. It helps to serve the critical period of rest where the body and brain actively repair, regenerate, and heal. However, many people make small mistakes before bedtime that can badly affect their sleep and overall health.
Here are 5 mistakes you can avoid:-
1. Screen and blue light before bed
Using smartphones, laptops, or TVs stimulates the brain and suppresses melatonin, and delays sleep. This light content overstimulates the brain.
Tips:- Stop using any electronic device 1 hour before bed.
2. Inconsistent sleep schedule
An inconsistent sleep schedule may disrupt your overall quality of sleep and affect your overall health.
Tips:- Always sleep 8 hours every day and schedule your sleep-wake timings every hour.
3. Eating or drinking late
Eating or drinking too much before bed leads to discomfort and indigestion, and it can also lead to being overweight.
Tips:- Stop eating 2 hours before bed.
4. Long or Late Naps
While short naps improve productivity, if you feel more sleepy during the day or at work, it can interfere with your ability to sleep at night.
Tips:- Always take 10 to 30-minute naps to improve your productivity at work and overall body health.
5. Ignoring Sleep Needs
You are not getting 7 to 8 hours of sleep daily. It leads to deprivation, which weakens the immune system and reduces cognitive function.
Tips:- Always sleep in a comfortable environment because it is crucial for restful sleep.
Good sleep is not a luxury but a necessity for a healthy mind and body. By identifying and correcting these common sleep mistakes, you can improve your sleep quality, boost your energy levels, and protect your overall health. Small changes in your nightly routine can make a big difference in how refreshed and focused you feel each day. Prioritise your sleep today for a healthier tomorrow.
