As India grapples with rising cases, here are a few signs that suggest you may have contracted COVID-19 without knowing

NEW DELHI: The COVID-19 situation in the country is worsening with every passing day with India a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. The second wave of the COVID-19 is spreading like a wildfire and infecting people of all age groups.

India had on Tuesday recorded 1,15,736 cases of coronavirus – the biggest single-day spike in cases so far. Maharashtra continues to be the most-hit states, followed by Chattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Delhi – all reporting more than 5,000 cases each.

The medical experts have suggested that the second wave of coronavirus is much more severe in comparison to the first one. The second wave of coronavirus is reporting modified infection symptoms.

The researchers have introduced a new list of symptoms to the list. The usual symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, body ache, loss of smell and taste, chills, breathlessness. Several studies are suggesting that pink eyes, gastronomical conditions, and hearing impairment should not be taken lightly.

Here are some signs that suggest you may have contracted COVID-19 without even knowing

Long Bout of Cold

If you had a long bout of cold or persistent fatigue, then it is quite possible that you might have contracted COVID-19 in past. A medical investigation would have confirmed that you have ben infected by the deadly virus in past.

Red Eyes

Though red eyes are generally linked to conjunctivitis, especially during the change of season but optometrists are now concerned that red, bloodshot eyes may due to the COVID-19 infection.

Memory and cognitive implications

The coronavirus infection can cause memory and cognitive implications. Health experts have warned that any individual experiencing memory loss, experiencing confusion, imbalance, lack of concentration – all this could be a

Due to possible COVID-19 infection.

Cough

It is one of the most common and visible signs of COVID-19 infection. The upper respiratory tract of an infected person gets severely affected. While some people struggle with dry cough, some others long bouts of cough due to the COVID-19 infection. These symptoms including voice change, persistent coughs, could last for than a day to a month if not properly treated.

High body temperature

Though fever is not considered a major symptom of COVID-19 infection, many virus-infected patients have experienced having a high body temperature, between 99-103 degrees Fahrenheit. This can last for more than 4-5 days along with chills and shivers.

Inability to smell or taste

The SARS-COV-2 virus attacks the primary olfactory senses and the infected person find it difficult to smell or taste. Medical health experts have warned people to take it seriously if experience impaired smells.

Respiratory Troubles

Difficulty in breathing properly, experiencing breathlessness are so of the common symptoms of a person infected with the SARS-COV-2 virus.

Those infected can suffer from Dyspnea – breathlessness coupled with chest congestion, palpitations and heavy breathing. All these signs indicate that a person might be down with COVID.

Fatigue

Fatigue and exhaustion are yet another indication that you may be infected with the deadly COVID-19 virus. Many COVID survivors have complained of fatigue and exhaustion during the period of infection and it still remains a mystery as to how exactly SARS-COV-2 causes such situations.

Live TV