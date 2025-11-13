Autism: 5 Myths That Parents Should Stop Believing - Experts Warn

A developmental disability that impacts a person’s way of communication, social interaction, and behaviour, autism is affecting a growing number of children worldwide. According to a report in the World Health Organization, “It is estimated that worldwide in 2021 about 1 in 127 persons had autism. This estimate represents an average figure, and reported prevalence varies substantially across studies.”

While the needs of autistic people differ, misconceptions and stigma about the disease often can impair a parent’s effort to seek treatment and help children live a regular life, say experts. Dr Sonam Kothari of CEO and Co-Founder of Butterfly Learnings notes, deep-rooted ideas, like autism being a curse, a punishment for karma or simply “outgrown” with love, keep families from seeking help early. “Autism is not a disease or a result of parenting,” she emphasises. When fear gives way to understanding, children get the support they need.

Not just cultural stigma but lack of awareness and half-baked knowledge is also an impediment. As they say, little learning is dangerous. Dr Astik Joshi, Child, Adolescent & Forensic Psychiatrist, Fortis Healthcare, Delhi, lists four common myths and debunks them.

1. Myth: Autism Is Caused By Vaccines

Fact: This is one of the most widespread myths. Extensive scientific research across the world has confirmed that there is no link between vaccines and autism. Vaccines are crucial for preventing life-threatening diseases and do not alter brain development. Autism is a neuro-developmental condition with a strong genetic component and is not triggered by immunisation.

2. Myth: Autism Is Caused By Bad Parenting

Fact: Autism is not a result of parenting style or emotional neglect. It is a biological and developmental condition that begins in early brain development. While a supportive and understanding environment can help children with autism thrive, parents are not to blame for their child’s diagnosis.

3. Myth: Autism And Intellectual Disability Are Same

Fact: Autism and intellectual disability are two distinct conditions. While some children with autism may have intellectual challenges, many others have average or above-average intelligence. Autism primarily affects social communication, sensory processing, and behavioral patterns, not overall intelligence.

4. Myth: All Children With Autism Have Intellectual Disability

Fact: This is a misconception. Autism exists on a spectrum, which means that every child is different. Some children may need significant support, while others may function independently and excel in academics, art, or technology. Many individuals with autism have unique strengths and exceptional skills in specific areas.

Dr Ajit Baghela, Associate Consultant Paediatric Neurologist, Artemis Hospitals, adds:

5. Myth: Gadgets Caused It

Fact: Many parents worry that phones, tablets or childhood shots triggered their child’s autism. But large-scale studies worldwide have found no link between routine vaccinations and ASD, and no evidence that normal mobile use causes autism. Autism is a neuro-developmental disorder. No one is to blame.”