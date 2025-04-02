To increase global awareness about autism spectrum disorder (ASD), April 2 is designated as 'World Autism Awareness Day'. The day's goals are to raise awareness about autism, promote acceptance, and discuss the rights of those who deal with this condition. This year, the theme of World Autism Awareness Day is "Advancing Neurodiversity and the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

What is Autism?

Autism, or Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), is a neurodevelopmental condition that affects social interaction, communication, and behaviour. While its exact cause remains unknown, experts believe genetic and environmental factors play a key role. Dr. Gorav Gupta, Senior Psychiatrist at Tulasi Healthcare, Gurugram, explains, "Autism is a spectrum disorder, meaning symptoms can range from mild to severe."

When is Autism Usually Detected in Kids?

Autism is typically identified in early childhood, often between 18 months and 3 years of age. According to Dr. Gorav Gupta, parents should seek medical advice if their child exhibits any of the following symptoms:

→ Delayed speech or lack of speech

→ Limited eye contact

→ Repetitive behaviours (e.g., hand-flapping, rocking)

→ Difficulty understanding social cues

→ Unusual responses to sensory input (e.g., hypersensitivity to noise)

Early intervention significantly improves outcomes, making a timely diagnosis crucial.

Are There Different Levels of Autism?

When asked about autism’s classification, Dr. Gorav Gupta explains, "Yes, autism exists on a spectrum and is classified into different levels based on the level of support needed."

Level 1 (Mild Autism) – Requires minimal support; individuals may struggle with social interactions and flexible thinking.

Level 2 (Moderate Autism) – Requires substantial support, has significant communication and social challenges.

Level 3 (Severe Autism) – Requires very substantial support; severe difficulties in both verbal and nonverbal communication, often accompanied by strong repetitive behaviors.

What is Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD)?

Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is the medical term encompassing various autism-related conditions, including what was previously known as Asperger’s Syndrome. The word “spectrum” highlights the wide range of challenges and abilities among individuals with Autism.

Dos and Don’ts for Parents of Autistic Children

Dr. Gorav Gupta provides essential guidelines for parents on supporting their autistic children effectively:

Dos:

→ Be patient and understanding.

→ Establish a routine to provide structure.

→ Use clear and simple communication.

→ Encourage social skills through structured activities.

→ Provide sensory-friendly environments.

→ Seek early intervention therapies (Speech Therapy, Occupational Therapy, Applied Behaviour Analysis).

→ Educate yourself about autism for better support.

→ Celebrate small achievements to boost confidence.

Don’ts:

→ Don’t force eye contact or social interactions.

→ Don’t compare them with neurotypical children.

→ Don’t ignore their sensory sensitivities.

→ Don’t assume they don’t understand—many autistic individuals comprehend more than they can express.

→ Don’t punish repetitive behaviours (stimming).

→ Don’t neglect self-care—parents need support too.

Understanding Autism Diagnosis and Behavioral Challenges

Dr. Astik Joshi, Child, Adolescent & Forensic Psychiatrist from New Delhi, adds, "Autism is diagnosed when behavioural and communication difficulties significantly impact daily life. The diagnosis can be made as early as 18 months."

He further explains that autism can range from mild to severe, and in some cases, it may go undiagnosed in childhood. Sometimes, symptoms emerge later due to substantial psychosocial stressors.

Dr. Joshi also advises parents to be "flexible and consistent" when handling their child's behaviours. He warns against inconsistency, particularly in addressing autism-related irritability, as it may hinder progress.

Autism presents unique challenges, but early detection, appropriate support, and understanding can make a significant difference. Experts emphasise the importance of patience, consistency, and early intervention to help children with autism thrive.