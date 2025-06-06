Advertisement
MONSOON HEALTH

Avoid THESE 5 Monsoon Health Issues: Know Their Causes, Symptoms, And Precautions

Stay healthy this monsoon by learning about common seasonal illnesses, their causes, symptoms, and simple precautions to prevent them. From viral fevers to waterborne diseases, early awareness is key to staying safe.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Samta Pahuja|Last Updated: Jun 06, 2025, 11:33 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Avoid THESE 5 Monsoon Health Issues: Know Their Causes, Symptoms, And Precautions Pic Credit: Freepik

The monsoon season brings a welcome relief from the scorching summer heat — but with the rain, humidity, and stagnant water, also comes a rise in seasonal health issues. Lower immunity, contaminated water, and damp surroundings create the perfect environment for infections to thrive.

Here are 5 common health problems to watch out for during the monsoon — along with tips to prevent them:-

1. Waterborne Diseases (Diarrhea, Cholera, Typhoid)

Cause: Contaminated water and unhygienic food.

Symptoms: Loose motions, vomiting, fever, and weakness.

Prevention Tips:

Drink only boiled or filtered water.

Avoid roadside food and unwashed vegetables.

Maintain proper hand hygiene.

2. Mosquito-Borne Illnesses (Dengue, Malaria, Chikungunya)

Cause: Breeding of mosquitoes in stagnant water.

Symptoms: High fever, body aches, joint pain, and rashes.

Prevention Tips:

Use mosquito repellents and nets.

Remove stagnant water from surroundings.

Wear full-sleeved clothes, especially in evenings.

3. Skin Infections (Fungal and Bacterial)

Cause: Excess moisture and sweat in humid weather.

Symptoms: Rashes, itching, redness, and blisters.

Prevention Tips:

Keep skin dry, especially in folds and feet.

Use antibacterial/fungal powders or creams.

Wear breathable, loose cotton clothing.

4. Respiratory Infections (Cold, Flu, Bronchitis)

Cause: Sudden temperature changes and mold exposure.

Symptoms: Cough, congestion, sore throat, runny nose.

Prevention Tips:

Stay warm and avoid getting drenched in rain.

Use a mask in crowded places.

Steam inhalation and herbal teas can help soothe symptoms.

5. Digestive Disorders (Food Poisoning, Indigestion)

Cause: Eating stale or improperly stored food in damp conditions.

Symptoms: Stomach cramps, nausea, vomiting, acidity.

Prevention Tips:

Eat fresh, home-cooked meals.

Avoid dairy or meat products that are not refrigerated properly.

Use probiotics to strengthen gut health.

General Monsoon Health Tips:

Boost immunity with Vitamin C, turmeric, and herbal kadhas.

Stay dry and change out of wet clothes immediately.

Keep surroundings clean and ventilated.

Don’t ignore even minor symptoms — consult a doctor early.

Monsoon is a season of joy, but only when you’re in good health. With a little caution and preventive care, you can stay safe from seasonal infections and enjoy the rains to the fullest.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)

