Awakening Beyond Religion: Spiritual Freedom In The Modern World

Religion is often confused with spirituality. People think that if they are religious, they are spiritual. Spirituality, awakening, Enlightenment, however, is beyond religion. While religion can be considered the kindergarten of faith, spirituality is the university.

And while there are many religions and sects, spirituality is ‘one’. Religion can be described as an organised way of praying to God, an institution that lays down a code of conduct based on morals and ethics for its followers. AiR Atman in Ravi - Happiness Ambassador and Spiritual Leader speaks about spiritual freedom in the modern world.

Spirituality is the science of the spirit, the Soul. It helps us realize who we are – the Atman, the Soul, a Spark Of Unique Life, a part of God. This realization is the purpose of life. Spirituality proclaims that one universal truth — God is one. God is not a person or a saint but energy, a Power — the Supreme Immortal Power, a Power that is nameless, formless, birthless, deathless, beginningless and endless. God does not live in the sky. God is within us, in every being, in fact, in everything. God is omnipotent, omnipresent and omniscient.

Of course, religion has long offered a framework for understanding existence, morality and the Divine, but a growing number of individuals are distancing themselves from religion and seeking spiritual freedom — a direct, personal experience of purpose, joy, meaning and connection that is not defined or confined by dogma, rituals or institutional structures.

This shift is not necessarily a rejection of religion, but rather an evolution beyond it. In fact, religion means well. Religion introduces God to us; it begins our journey to God. Religion teaches us to pray, it helps us to reach out and connect with God. It encourages devotion, Bhakti, love. At the same time, unfortunately, religion limits us. Each religion has its own God, scriptures, practices and beliefs and each religion believes in its own supremacy— ‘our God is the only God’; ‘our scripture is the only true scripture’. In fact, one of the key drivers of this awakening beyond religion is disillusionment with religious institutions. Questioning one’s religion is considered blasphemy. Scandals, hypocrisy, rigid doctrines and exclusionary practices have led many to question the relevance of religion in their lives. That is why people are going beyond religion and turning inward to the path of self-inquiry, peace and direct experience. The focus shifts from belief in something external or duality to awareness of the Divine or sacred within or non-duality.

The modern spiritual seeker evolves drawing from a wide range of sources: meditation, mindfulness, nature, ancient wisdom, the guidance an enlightened master and even science — Quantum Physics and Quantum Mechanics. This approach reflects a desire for authenticity, a search for truth that resonates personally rather than being imposed externally. While science has been at loggerheads with religion because of the latter’s focus on myths, rites and rituals, it has synergy with spirituality. Both science and spirituality believe that everything in this world is energy.

Technological innovation and globalization have also played a role in this transformation. The internet has made spiritual teachings easily accessible. People can now explore Buddhism, Sufism, Advaita Vedanta, Indigenous wisdom and contemporary spiritual movements from the comfort of their homes. Moreover, the popularity of meditation, mindfulness and wellness culture (mental and emotional wellbeing) has opened new doors to spiritual exploration. Practices once considered esoteric, like Yoga are becoming popular. While Yoga is more than exercises or breathing techniques, Asanas or Pranayama, it encourages discipline and leads to peace which are a part of spiritual growth.