Balancing ambition and biology: Why egg freezing is on the rise among professional women

Egg freezing, also known as fertility preservation, has gained significant popularity among working women in the last decade. Now the timeline for marriage and motherhood has significantly shifted. This is because more and more women are now pursuing higher education, building businesses, and are well adapt to the hustle culture. This leaves very little time to think of having a baby. However, the human body continues to follow its own biological clock, and fertility starts declining with age.

"The primary driver for egg freezing is the desire to pause the aging process of reproductive cells. After the age of 35, almost every woman's quality and quantity of eggs naturally decline. This is irrespective of her professional growth, and should be taken into consideration," reveals Dr Ripal Modi, Specialist Reproductive Medicine and Infertility (IVF Specialist), Umniya IVF and Fertility Clinic, Abu Dhabi.

"Women can preserve their highest-quality genetic material if they freeze their eggs in their late 20s or early 30s. This also works as a proactive insurance policy. It allows them to focus on demanding career trajectories without the immediate pressure of a ticking clock. It helps women to transform motherhood from a race against time into a conscious, well-planned decision."

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Growing Awareness of Fertility Health

Dr Ripal says, "Today’s working women are more informed about reproductive health conditions that can impact fertility. Disorders such as Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) and Endometriosis are increasingly diagnosed due to better awareness and medical screening."

"For example, Endometriosis can cause inflammation inside the pelvis and ovaries. In some cases, it can also lead to ovarian cysts known as “chocolate cysts” (endometriomas). These cysts create chronic inflammation in the ovary, which can gradually affect ovarian reserve. Even when treated, there is a possibility of reduced ovarian function over time. In such scenarios, egg freezing is often advised as a preventive step to safeguard future fertility."

Similarly, women with PCOS may experience irregular ovulation. While many women with PCOS conceive successfully with treatment, fertility preservation may be considered in selected cases depending on age and ovarian reserve.

Stress and Its Impact on Fertility

Modern professional life comes with high levels of stress. Long working hours, deadlines, commuting, and work-life imbalance can contribute to chronic stress. Dr Ripal reveals, "Elevated stress levels increase oxidative stress in the body, which may affect overall reproductive health."

Although stress alone does not directly cause infertility in most cases, prolonged stress can influence hormonal balance and menstrual regularity. For women who already have underlying fertility concerns, managing stress becomes even more critical. In such contexts, fertility preservation can provide reassurance and reduce anxiety about “running out of time.”

Medical Necessity

Dr Ripal says egg freezing is not only a lifestyle choice but also medically recommended in certain situations. For example:

1. Women diagnosed with cancers who need chemotherapy or radiation (which can damage ovarian function).

2. Women with a strong family history of early menopause.

3. Women undergoing repeated ovarian surgeries.

With increasing early detection of cancers, more women are advised to consider fertility preservation before starting treatment. This ensures they have the possibility of biological motherhood in the future. Egg freezing is no longer seen as a last resort but as an empowering health decision.

One of the key reasons egg freezing is popular among working women is the element of control. It shifts the narrative from pressure to preparedness. Instead of feeling rushed into major life decisions, women can make thoughtful choices about marriage and parenthood. Ultimately, fertility preservation is about informed decision-making. With proper counseling and medical guidance, women can align their reproductive goals with their personal and professional aspirations without feeling pressured by the ticking of the biological clock.

(This article is based on information available in the public domain and on input provided by experts consulted.)