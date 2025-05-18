Balancing IVF Fatigue: Tips To Stay Healthy During Treatment

Undergoing In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) can be physically and emotionally exhausting. The process involves multiple hormone injections, medical appointments, and the stress of waiting for results. It’s natural to feel fatigued, but taking care of your body and mind can make the journey smoother.

Here are some simple yet effective ways shared by Dr. Sonu Taxak - Leading IVF Specialist & Director at Yellow IVF to stay healthy during IVF treatment.

1. Prioritise Rest and Sleep

Your body is going through significant hormonal changes, which can lead to fatigue. Aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep each night. Establishing a bedtime routine, avoiding screens before sleep, and practising relaxation techniques can help improve restfulness.

2. Maintain a Balanced Diet

Eating the right foods can make a big difference in how you feel during IVF. Antioxidant-rich foods like berries, leafy greens, and nuts help protect eggs from oxidative stress, thereby improving egg quality. Healthy fats such as those found in avocados and olive oil support hormone production, which is crucial during fertility treatments. Additionally, chia seeds and flax seeds contain omega-3 fatty acids, which improve ovarian blood flow and promote follicular growth. Staying hydrated is equally important, so drink plenty of water throughout the day.

3. Manage Stress with Mindfulness

The emotional toll of IVF can be overwhelming. Meditation, yoga, and deep breathing exercises can help calm your mind and reduce stress. Engaging in hobbies like reading, painting, or listening to music can also provide much-needed distraction and relaxation.

4. Stay Active, But Avoid High-Impact Exercises

Gentle movement, such as walking, stretching, or light yoga, can improve circulation and boost mood. However, it's crucial to avoid high-impact exercises like running, jumping, or heavy lifting. During IVF stimulation, the ovaries become larger than usual due to the growth of multiple follicles. Intense activities can increase the risk of ovarian torsion, a painful condition where the ovary twists on itself. Additionally, high-intensity workouts can raise cortisol (stress hormone) levels, which may interfere with estrogen and progesterone balance, potentially affecting egg quality. It's best to stick to low-impact exercises and listen to your body's needs.

5. Seek Support

Talking to loved ones, joining an IVF support group, or consulting a therapist can help you understand the emotional ups and downs. There might also be times when you feel fatigued; it is completely normal, and it is recommended that you consult your doctor at the earliest. You don’t have to go through this journey alone—having a strong support system can make a significant difference.



6. Be Kind to Yourself

IVF is a journey filled with uncertainties. Accept that it’s okay to feel tired or emotional. Permit yourself to take breaks, celebrate small milestones, and focus on self-care.