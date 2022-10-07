Bay leaf to lose weight and manage diabetes: How to use tej patta to reap health benefits

Bay leaf for weight loss and diabetes: Tej patta is a regularly used herb in Indian kitchens and is known to enhance the flavour of food and add to them a dash of aroma. But not just as an enhancer, several nutritionists and studies are now pointing out the benefits and use of bay leaves in managing one's weight. For instance, drinking bay leaf-soaked water helps in reducing body weight and controlling obesity, say experts. The herb is also known to be beneficial in controlling blood sugar levels. As the festive season is upon us and we want to look our best, let's find out the health benefits of drinking bay leaf water and how can it be consumed to aid weight loss.

Weight loss: Consume bay leaf water like this

To reduce weight and body fat, put 12 bay leaves in water and boil the bay leaves. Allow them to cool down. When the aroma and taste of bay leaves dissolve in the water, filter it. Add a spoonful of honey to the water and consume it on an empty stomach in the morning.

Apart from this, bay leaves can be ground and used as a spice in your food. One can also brew tea with bay leaf.

Benefits of drinking bay leaf water:

Boosts metabolism

By consuming bay leaf water, the body's metabolism gets a big boost. Also, there are very few calories in bay leaf water.

Improves digestion

Fiber present in bay leaves helps in improving digestion. At the same time, the source of calcium present in bay leaves proves to be helpful in burning body fat.

Manages diabetes

Diabetics - people with high blood sugar - have reaped in benefits of bay leaves. Diabetics can add whole bay leaves to curries and soups. Dried bay leaf ground and used as a powder to prepare meals can also help. One spoonful of the herb can help regulate blood sugar levels. However, diabetics should continue to have their medicines and modify their lifestyles as required.

Other benefits include:

- It can help improve cholesterol levels

- A source of magnesium and iron, it can boost heart health

- Rich in vitamins, it can boost the body's immune system

