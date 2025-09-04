Benefits Of Doing Malasana (Garland Pose): Why This Hip-Opening Yoga Asana Is A Must- Shilpa Shetty Shares Yoga Pose- Watch

Malasana, also known as Garland Pose, is a deep squat posture in yoga that stretches the hips, groin, and lower back while also strengthening the legs. Although it may seem simple, this grounding pose offers numerous benefits for your overall health, posture, digestion, and emotional balance. Practicing Malasana regularly can be a game-changer for people with a sedentary lifestyle, stiff hips, or digestive issues.

Key Benefits of Malasana

1. Improves Hip Flexibility and Mobility

Modern lifestyles often involve long hours of sitting, which leads to tight hips and limited mobility. Malasana deeply opens the hip joints, stretches the inner thighs, and increases overall flexibility, making everyday movements like walking, bending, or sitting cross-legged much easier.

2. Strengthens the Lower Body

While stretching the hips and groin, Malasana also engages and strengthens the thighs, calves, ankles, and glutes. Regular practice builds lower-body endurance and stability, which supports better posture and balance.

3. Aids Digestion and Detoxification

In Malasana, the deep squat position massages the abdominal organs, stimulates digestion, and helps relieve bloating or constipation. It also improves elimination and supports natural detoxification.

4. Supports Healthy Posture and Spine Alignment

By lengthening the spine and encouraging an upright chest, Malasana improves posture. It strengthens the back muscles and relieves stiffness in the lower back, which is especially beneficial for those who sit for long hours.

5. Prepares the Body for Labor

For women, Malasana can be particularly supportive during pregnancy (when practiced safely with guidance). It opens the pelvic region, strengthens the pelvic floor, and can prepare the body for smoother childbirth.

6. Promotes Grounding and Stress Relief

Beyond physical benefits, Malasana is a calming and grounding pose. Squatting close to the earth helps quiet the mind, release emotional tension stored in the hips, and create a sense of stability and focus.

7. Enhances Circulation and Energy Flow

This posture improves blood circulation to the pelvic region and lower body, which helps in reducing fatigue and increasing energy levels. It also stimulates the Muladhara (root chakra), enhancing feelings of security and balance.

Tips for Practicing Malasana

Keep your feet flat on the ground and slightly wider than hip-width.

Bring your palms together in prayer position (Anjali Mudra) at the chest.

Use your elbows to press against the inner thighs, opening the hips gently.

Keep your spine long and chest lifted, avoiding slouching forward.

If your heels don’t touch the ground, place a folded blanket or yoga block beneath them.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)