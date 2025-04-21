With rising temperatures, our skin produces more sweat and oil. Sweat and oil can build up on your skin causing acne and breakouts. People with oily skin should follow a basic skincare routine that includes cleansing, moisturising and sun protection. Here are some effective tips to keep your skin healthy throughout the summer.

Dr. Kashish Kalra, MBBS, MD, A Dermatologist, and the Founder of Dr. Karla Skin Clinic shares best summer skincare routine for oily skin.

1. Use an Exfoliating Cleanser

Sebum production can increase due to sweating and heat which makes acne-prone skin more susceptible to breakouts. To prevent sebum and sweat build up use an oil - free cleanser with exfoliating properties. Look for the cleansers which have salicylic acid or glycolic acid to help control excess oil and prevent breakouts.

2. Don’t Skip Moisturiser

Many people believe that moisturiser is not necessary during summer. However, using a cleanser can strip away your skin’s natural moisturizing factors, making hydration essential. Choose a lightweight, water-based moisturiser that provides hydration without feeling greasy.

3. Apply Sunscreen

Sunscreen is the most important step in your skincare routine. Since the sun is stronger during the summer, you can't avoid sun protection. Go for a lightweight, non-comedogenic sunscreen with broad- spectrum protection. Also, you may need to reapply it if you go out in the sun for a long time.

4. Choose Lightweight Makeup Products

Summer heat and sweat can cause makeup to melt. To prevent this, switch to lightweight, oil-free makeup products that won’t clog your pores. Use tinted moisturizers, BB creams, and setting sprays to help your makeup stay in place for longer.

5. Stay Hydrated

Keeping yourself hydrated is essential for maintaining healthy skin. Drink plenty of water and consume a balanced diet rich in antioxidants to combat oxidative stress caused by sun exposure. You can also include antioxidant serums like Vitamin C in your skincare routine to help brighten your skin and reduce pigmentation.