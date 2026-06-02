Best time to drink milk: Morning or night? Experts explain

Best time to drink milk: Milk is a wholesome food that gives us a lot of nutrients like protein, calcium, vitamin B12, potassium and other important things our body needs. A lot of people wonder if it is better to drink milk in the morning or at night. The answer really depends on what each person wants to achieve with their health, how they live their life and how their body handles food. We reached out to experts to understand if what is better: Should you drink milk in the morning or night? Here's all you need to know.

What is the best time to drink milk?

"Drinking milk in the morning is good for people who need energy that lasts all day. The protein in milk helps keep us full and supports our muscles. Makes our breakfast better. For kids, students, and people who are very active, drinking milk in the morning is a way to start the day," says DT Parul Yadav, Chief Dietitian, Marengo Asia Hospitals, Gurugram.

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She says, "Drinking milk at night has its own good points. Warm milk helps us relax and let us sleep better. Milk has tryptophan, which helps our body make serotonin and melatonin. These help us to sleep better. Also, the protein in milk called casein is released slowly, which can help our muscles recover while we sleep."

"From a nutrition point of view, there is no one 'time' to drink milk. People who have trouble digesting milk, have heartburn, or do not feel good after drinking milk should drink it at night when it feels best for them or they can try milk that's easy to digest. We should also not drink milk when we eat food that has a lot of iron because the calcium in milk can interfere with how our body uses iron. In the end, what matters most is that we should drink milk regularly. Whether we drink it in the morning or at night," she further explains.

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"A glass of milk in the morning can be a good way to start your day. Provides protein and nutrients to help you stay full longer and to reduce unnecessary snacking between meals. A glass of milk at breakfast gives you energy and is good for your muscles too, so it is a great choice for active people, children, and growing teens," says Anshul Singh, Team Lead, Clinical Nutrition & Dietics Dept, Artemis Hospitals.

She says, "Drinking milk at night has its benefits. Milk contains the amino acid tryptophan, which helps the body to produce the hormones serotonin and melatonin, both of which are associated with relaxation and sleep. Some people may find that a warm glass of milk before bed helps them to wind down and sleep more comfortably. A glass of milk at night can also help the body rebuild muscle overnight and provide a slow release of nutrients while you sleep."

There’s no “one best time” that fits for everyone. If you need energy and satiety during the day, morning milk may do more good. If you want to relax and sleep better, it might be better to drink milk at night.

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(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about medical conditions.)