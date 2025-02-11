Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2857155https://zeenews.india.com/health/best-weight-loss-tips-woman-shares-how-she-lost-12-kgs-in-just-7-days-with-a-high-protein-diet-and-fitness-routine-2857155
NewsHealth
WEIGHT LOSS TIPS

Best Weight Loss Tips: Woman Shares How She Lost 12 Kgs In Just 7 Days With A High-Protein Diet And Fitness Routine

Discover how fitness coach Anushka Singh lost 12 kgs in just 7 days with a structured high-protein diet and disciplined fitness routine.

Written By Ananya Kaushal|Last Updated: Feb 11, 2025, 10:48 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Losing weight journey requires dedication, consistency, and the right combination of diet and physical activity
  • A structured diet plays a significant role in achieving rapid weight loss
  • Adopting a nutrient-rich diet & regular exercise can lead to sustainable and long-term weight loss
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Best Weight Loss Tips: Woman Shares How She Lost 12 Kgs In Just 7 Days With A High-Protein Diet And Fitness Routine Pic Credit: Anushka Singh, Instagram

Losing weight is a journey that requires dedication, consistency, and the right combination of diet and physical activity. Many individuals struggle to find a method that works for them, but success stories motivate those seeking to achieve their fitness goals. Anushka Singh, a certified fitness coach, transformed her health by losing 12 kgs in just seven days through a well-structured meal plan and disciplined lifestyle.

Anushka Singh’s Transformation: Overcoming Struggles and Achieving Fitness Goals

Anushka's weight loss journey is not just about shedding excess weight but also about building self-discipline and embracing a healthier lifestyle. For years, she faced challenges with weight fluctuations and struggled to maintain a consistent fitness routine. During the pandemic, she decided to take control of her health by committing to a structured diet and exercise plan.

"I’ve always struggled with my weight, but during quarantine, I decided to stay committed to my fitness goals. After two months of progress, I realized how important it is to be disciplined and have faith in the process," she shared in one of her social media posts.

Anushka is now a well-known fitness influencer, inspiring thousands through her Instagram page, where she documents her journey and helps others adopt a sustainable approach to weight loss.

The 7-Day Weight Loss Diet Plan

A structured diet plays a significant role in achieving rapid weight loss. Anushka followed a high-protein, fiber-rich, and balanced meal plan that helped her shed weight effectively. Below is the seven-day diet plan that contributed to her transformation:

Monday

Morning: 1 glass of warm water with 5 soaked almonds

Breakfast: 2 besan cheelas with 100g grated paneer

Mid-morning snack: 1 apple with ½ tbsp peanut butter

Lunch: 1 plate salad, 50g curd, 100g tofu bhurji, 1 cup moong dal

Evening snack: 1 small bowl roasted chana and coconut water

Dinner: 2 moong dal cheelas with stir-fried mixed vegetables

Tuesday

Morning: 1 glass of overnight-soaked chia seed water

Breakfast: 40g oats with 2 tsp yogurt, 4 strawberries, and soaked mixed nuts

Mid-morning snack: A small bowl of peanuts, puffed rice, and coconut water

Lunch: 1 plate cucumber, 80g curd, 1 medium bowl stir-fried mushrooms, 1 besan roti

Evening snack: 1 coconut water with a protein bar

Dinner: 150g soya chunks rice with added vegetables

Wednesday

Morning: 1 cup black coffee with ½ banana

Breakfast: 150g poha with boiled sprouts

Mid-morning snack: 1 slice whole-wheat bread with ½ tsp peanut butter

Lunch: 1 bowl arhar dal, stir-fried capsicum and mushrooms, 60g rice

Evening snack: 1 cup coconut water with roasted peanuts

Dinner: 1 moong dal cheela with 100g paneer filling

Thursday

Morning: 1 tsp fennel seed water (boiled and cooled)

Breakfast: Overnight oats with chia seeds and ½ tsp peanut butter

Mid-morning snack: 1 guava and 1 glass plain buttermilk

Lunch: 150g rajma bowl, 1 cucumber, 2 besan rotis

Evening snack: 100g boiled sweet potato

Dinner: 150g moong dal and 2 sooji cheelas

Friday

Morning: 1 cup black coffee with 100g papaya

Breakfast: 1 medium bowl upma and stir-fried boiled chana

Mid-morning snack: 180g unflavored yogurt with 4 strawberries

Evening snack: 1 roasted papad with herbal tea

Dinner: 150g chana dal khichdi

Saturday

Morning: 1 apple with herbal tea

Breakfast: 100g namkeen daliya with 5-6 strawberries

Mid-morning snack: 1 bowl makhana with green tea

Lunch: 1 small bowl arhar dal, stir-fried capsicum and mushroom, 60g rice

Evening snack: 1 cup coconut water with roasted peanuts

Dinner: 1 moong dal cheela with 100g paneer filling

Sunday

Morning: 1 cup black coffee or warm lemon water with 2 soaked walnuts

Breakfast: 2 oats banana pancakes with a scoop of protein powder

Mid-morning snack: 1 protein bar

Lunch: 1 bowl chana dal, 100g quinoa, 1 plate salad, 1 bowl aloo methi

Evening snack: 1 small bowl of strawberries

Dinner: 250g moong dal khichdi

Key Takeaways from Anushka’s Diet Plan

High-protein meals help with muscle retention and fat loss

Balanced carbohydrate intake includes healthy sources such as oats, dal, and quinoa

Healthy fats from nuts, peanut butter, and coconut water support overall well-being

Hydration is prioritized with coconut water, herbal tea, and detox drinks

Portion control prevents overeating while ensuring adequate nutrition

Anushka Singh’s weight loss journey highlights the importance of commitment, consistency, and a well-planned diet. While losing 12 kgs in a week may not be suitable for everyone, adopting a nutrient-rich diet, regular exercise, and a disciplined approach can lead to sustainable and long-term weight loss.

Before making significant dietary changes, it is always advisable to consult a nutritionist or health professional. A well-balanced plan tailored to individual needs can be more effective and beneficial in achieving long-term health goals.

 

 

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?