Beware Men! Don’t Ignore THESE 10 Cancer Symptoms

Cancer is a common occurrence in men and one of the leading causes of death. However, there is a lack of awareness about cancer symptoms in men causing higher morbidity and mortality rates. Hence, it is the need of the hour for men to be watchful of these warning signs and seek immediate medical attention.

Managing cancer will require meticulous planning and a multidisciplinary approach. Be attentive when it comes to cancer symptoms.

10 cancer symptoms in men that shouldn’t be ignored as shared by Dr. Donald Babu, Consultant Surgical Oncologist, Medicover Hospitals, Kharghar, Navi Mumbai:

1: Bowel changes: If one suddenly notices problems such as constipation, diarrhea, or changes in stools such as blood then he can be at a higher risk of colon cancer. Consult an expert, if you notice such changes for over 3-4 days.

2: Weight loss: Who doesn’t wish to lose weight and stay in top shape? Unfortunately, unexplained weight loss of over 5-10 kgs or more could be an early sign of stomach, lung, or pancreatic cancer.

3: Cough and hoarseness: Having constant cough? Then, beware! It can be one of the potent symptoms of lung cancer. Moreover changes in the voice like hoarseness can also indicate thyroid cancer or larynx (voice box) cancer. It is better to seek a timely diagnosis.

4: Inability to swallow: Are you having trouble swallowing (dysphagia) and it doesn’t go away, it could be a sign of esophageal or throat cancer. Make sure to stay in touch with the doctor and get a diagnosis of the underlying condition. If it is due to cancer then initiate timely treatment.

5: Blood in urine and stool: It is a known fact that blood in urine can be due to kidney, prostate, or bladder cancer, and blood in stool can be due to colon cancer. So, be cautious.

6: Ulcers, white patches in the mouth or on the tongue, numbness, and tenderness around cheeks and lips can be signs of oral cancer.

7: Fatigue: Do you constantly feel tired? Are you unable to carry out your daily chores with ease or too tired to play with your kids? Constant fatigue can indicate leukemia, or colon, or stomach cancer.

8: Lumps: A lump or swelling, especially in areas such as the neck, underarm, groin, or testicles can point out lymphoma or testicular cancer.

9: Skin changes: Such as abnormal bleeding, scaling, sores that don’t heal, moles becoming larger, and changes in shape and color can raise the chances of skin cancer.

10: Testicular changes: Have you noticed any changes in your testicles? Does one appear to be big and the other one smaller? Or is the testicle swollen or feeling heavy? Well, it can be due to testicular cancer.