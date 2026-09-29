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Beyond grades: Why student wellbeing and mental health need greater priority in schools

Praise for effort, and not only for results, tells a child that they are valued beyond their scores.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Sep 29, 2026, 04:29 PM IST|Updated: Sep 29, 2026, 04:29 PM IST
Beyond grades: Why student wellbeing and mental health need greater priority in schools

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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