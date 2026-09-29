/Beyond grades: Why student wellbeing and mental health need greater priority in schools

Marks and ranks still shape how schools, parents and students judge success. Report cards, class positions and board results decide who is seen as doing well, and children pick up on that early. Behind those numbers is a child who may be dealing with pressure to perform, constant comparison with classmates, time spent on screens and worries about what comes after school.
Many students carry these things quietly, and adults often notice only when grades slip, attendance drops or a child withdraws.
That is why more educators now argue that emotional health cannot wait until a problem shows up. They say schools should build wellbeing into daily routines, so that every child has someone to talk to and more than one way to ask for help.
In this article, school principals share why wellbeing should sit at the centre of school life, and what that looks like in practice.
Principal Dr. Alka Kapur of Modern Public School, Shalimar Bagh, says a school's purpose reaches well beyond results.
"Education should not be measured only by marks, ranks, and academic achievements. At the heart of every school is a young individual who is learning not just subjects, but also how to understand themselves, manage emotions, build relationships, and navigate challenges. Therefore, student wellbeing and mental health must become an integral part of education rather than an afterthought."
She points to the world children are growing up in.
"The students these days live in a society which is characterized by a growing demand for academic success, constant social comparison, pressure arising from digital technologies, and uncertainty about the future. Even though it is important to achieve good results in studies, this should not be done at the cost of emotional wellbeing."
Ms. Srividya Sridhar, Principal of Lotus Petal Senior Secondary School, says schools should not wait for a concern to become visible. She describes what her school does.
"Student wellbeing must be treated as an integral part of education, not something we address only when a concern becomes visible. Schools need to create multiple avenues for children to feel supported, express themselves and seek help without hesitation."
For Dr. Kapur, much of the change starts with how adults talk to children.
"It is the responsibility of educational institutions to build safe spaces for children where children can speak their minds without having to fear criticism. Teachers and parents must go beyond questions like, 'What's your result?' and also ask, 'How are you doing?' It is possible to make a significant impact on students' well-being through simple conversations, engaging in regular well-being activities, providing counselling assistance, providing opportunities for communication, and actively participating in sports, music, and art activities."
Ms. Sridhar adds that wellbeing is shaped by a child's whole day at school, and not only by formal counselling.
"Wellbeing also extends beyond counselling. Sports, physical activity, friendships and positive relationships with teachers all contribute to a child's emotional and social development. At a time when children can easily begin associating their self-worth with marks and achievement, schools must reinforce that education is about much more than academic performance. Our responsibility is to help children develop the confidence, resilience and support systems to navigate both success and setbacks."
Dr. Kapur says the way schools define a successful student also has to change.
"The definition of educational success must also evolve. A student is successful not merely because of high marks, but because they have the courage to face challenges, respect others, act responsibly, and develop a healthy self-esteem."
She closes with a reminder about the long term.
"It is important to remember that in order to equip future generations to rise to the challenges of an ever-changing world, we must nurture both their intellect and emotions. Academic excellence may open doors, but emotional strength helps young people walk through them with confidence and purpose."
Schools cannot do this work alone. A child spends far more time at home than in a classroom, so the tone set there matters just as much. Small habits help: asking about the day before asking about the marks, listening without rushing to fix things, and noticing changes in sleep, appetite, mood or interest in friends and hobbies.
Praise for effort, and not only for results, tells a child that they are valued beyond their scores.
When something seems wrong, speaking to a teacher or school counsellor early is better than waiting for exams or results to bring it out.
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