/Beyond grades: Why student wellbeing and mental health need greater priority in schools

"It is the responsibility of educational institutions to build safe spaces for children where children can speak their minds without having to fear criticism. Teachers and parents must go beyond questions like, 'What's your result?' and also ask, 'How are you doing?' It is possible to make a significant impact on students' well-being through simple conversations, engaging in regular well-being activities, providing counselling assistance, providing opportunities for communication, and actively participating in sports, music, and art activities."