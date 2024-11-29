Beyond Loneliness: How Meditation Can Lead A Life Of Belonging And Fulfillment From Loneliness?

Belonging is a fundamental human need, and it has been so throughout human evolution. It was a built-in mechanism during the evolutionary phase of humanity that kept us together. For early humans, it meant safety — being part of a community that protected individuals from threats like predators and scarcity of resources, truly shaping the future of humanity.

Sitender Sehrawat, Meditation Teacher and Social Enterpreneur shares how meditation can lead a life of belonging and fulfillment from loneliness.

In the modern era, however, belonging has taken on new dimensions, and without it, loneliness has emerged as a critical and most prominent issue, affecting mental and physical well-being across the world. Further, it has given birth to something more profound which is mental isolation, also categorised as emotional isolation. It was not just apart from physical safety and connection but also part of being able to share and look after each other, and since then, it has been replaced by hyper-individualism. This has created a dire need to adopt a powerful way to reconnect with ourselves and those around us, bridging the gap between isolation and belonging.

The Modern Day Challenge: Loneliness in a Hyper-Connected World

Today, hyper- individualism has penetrated deeper into our lives. The push for privacy has gone way too far as everyone wants their own space, making loneliness a widespread issue, especially among young adults. To keep our lives private, we have created a wall, the very limits and boundaries that confine us from reaching out to others. It is a two-way fence that prevents other people from coming into the life that you've set up yourself.

Subsequently, this hyperconnected world has created an emotionally distant world where many people feel a void. It’s possible to be in a crowded room or even in constant online communication and yet still feel isolated. The real need is a genuine connection with oneself and others, which many find difficult to establish. As a result a number of Gen Z use terms like “left over person” or “people walking through me” to express how they feel.

Rediscovering Belonging Through Meditation

Practiced for centuries, Meditation offers a pathway to reconnect with oneself. When people lack self-connection, they find it challenging to form authentic connections with others. Additionally, meditation encourages individuals to look inward, recognize their feelings, and nurture self-awareness. This inward journey helps create a deeper understanding of one's emotions, needs, and desires, which, in turn, makes it easier to connect with others.

Meditation fosters union between the mind,body and the moment we exist in.—a state of mind that allows us to be fully in the moment. When practiced consistently, meditation can break down emotional barriers and walls of hyper-individualism. As a result, people become more open, empathetic, and compassionate, building a sense of belonging to self and the community around us..

Path to Preventive Well-being

Meditation possesses preventive qualities and practicing it regularly serves as a buffer against the mental health challenges that arise from prolonged isolation. People who feel a strong sense of belonging are less likely to experience the exacerbating impact of loneliness. Promoting belonging significantly enhances the quality of life, from improving job satisfaction to reducing economic costs that are associated with mental health issues.

The economic cost of loneliness is staggering. For instance, employees who feel isolated at their workplace are more likely to leave, leading to increased turnover rates. However, when people find meaning and fulfilment through connection, these issues can be mitigated.

A Catalyst for a Collective Movement

Meditation not only benefits the individual but has the potential to create a ripple effect, by transforming societies at large. When people find inner peace and a sense of self-belonging, they naturally become more open to connecting with others. This encourages openness to reach out to people, share, and offer support, creating a network of interdependent, emotionally healthy individuals.

In this way, it becomes a movement where individuals are both participants and ambassadors of connectedness. Meditators can inspire others to embrace mindfulness, fostering a community that values connection over isolation. This is recognised as a people-driven movement which prevents the collapse of communities by building bonds based on understanding, compassion, and a shared sense of purpose.

Way forward

With a purpose to drive self-reliance in people, meditation offers a powerful means to reconnect with ourselves and others. Beyond the personal benefits, meditation addresses loneliness at its root and provides a sustainable path toward belonging and overall well-being.