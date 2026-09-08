/Beyond temperature: Hidden dangers of misusing antibiotics in children

A fever is not a disease in itself. It is usually a sign that the body is fighting an infection. But fever can often make parents anxious, and this “fever phobia” may lead some to give their children antibiotics without consulting a doctor or use leftover medicines prescribed for an earlier illness. Consequently, antibiotic misuse remains a major concern in daily practice. The easy availability of over-the-counter drugs in India is also a reason that fuels overuse of antibiotics. But doctors warn that administering antibiotics too frequently to children and without proper guidance from doctors can have negative impact on a child's health.
According to Dr. Vivek Jain, Chairperson of the Pediatrics Department and Principal Director of Pediatrics at BLK-Max Hospital, Delhi, the widespread misuse of antibiotics largely stems from fundamental misconceptions about common childhood illnesses.
The doctor points out that parents often fail to distinguish between viral and bacterial infections. The fact remains that a vast majority of fevers in children are caused by common viral conditions such as colds, the flu, and standard respiratory infections. A fact that people commonly ignores us that antibiotics strictly target bacteria and therefore, have zero effect on viruses. So giving kids antibiotics for every feverish episode is not only clinically ineffective, but potentially harmful.
Doctors also point out that unless you are a medical practioner, you are likely to incorrectly gauge the severity or underlying cause of an infection, if you are simply going by physical signs like high body temperature or severe shivering. Dr. Jain shares, "Neither a high-grade fever nor a fever accompanied by chills automatically indicates a bacterial infection. Using antibiotics indiscriminately in these situations provides no medical benefit and only contributes to the growing public health challenge of antibiotic overuse."
According to Dr Deepak Sharma, Senior Director and HOD, Paediatrics & Neonatology, Yatharth Super Speciality Hospital, Faridabad, the misuse or unnecessary use of antibiotics in children can pose several health risks. The primary pitfall is the development of antibiotic resistance. "Frequent or unprescribed use of antibiotics can contribute to the emergence of antibiotic-resistant bacteria, commonly known as superbugs. These infections can be more difficult to treat and may increase the risk of complications and even mortality in children," says Dr Sharma.
Second, antibiotics disrupt the gut microbiome. Dr Sharma adds, "Antibiotics can also destroy beneficial bacteria in the gut along with harmful bacteria. This disruption of the gut microbiome may lead to prolonged gastrointestinal problems and could affect a child's growth and development."
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