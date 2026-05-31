Beyond the lungs: How tobacco quietly affects skin, sleep, fertility, and mental health

While most people think of tobacco use as causing lung disease and cancer its negative effects go far beyond the lungs. Tobacco affects almost every organ in the body, often causing damage that develops slowly and goes unnoticed for years. One of the first places affected is the skin. The chemicals in tobacco cut down on blood flow and oxygen to the skin cells and this causes premature aging, wrinkles, dullness and slower healing of wounds. In addition, smokers may be at increased risk for skin infections and slower healing after injury or surgery.

"Tobacco can also disrupt healthy sleep. Nicotine is a stimulant that affects the brain and nervous system making it more difficult to fall and stay asleep. Poor quality sleep can result in daytime tiredness, less concentration, irritability and reduced general well-being," says Dr Neeraj Gupta, Clinical Director, Pulmonology, Respiratory Critical Care & Sleep Medicine, Marengo Asia Hospitals, Gurugram.

How tobacco harms fertility

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Dr Gupta reveals, "Fertility is also a concern that is often overlooked. In men tobacco can reduce the quality, number and mobility of sperm. In women it can impact egg quality also hormone balance and reproductive health. Tobacco use is also linked to fertility problems and poor pregnancy outcomes."

Its use is also strongly associated with mental health. Some people believe that smoking helps them deal with stress but nicotine creates a cycle of dependence which can lead to more anxiety, mood swings and emotional distress over time. Withdrawal symptoms between cigarettes can increase feelings of tension and restlessness. At any age, quitting tobacco use can improve physical and mental health. The advantages of quitting will begin to pay off shortly thereafter, such as improved sleep, healthier skin, better fertility and an improved quality of life overall.

Not just limited to lung and oral cancer

"When people think about tobacco, lung cancer, oral cancer and breathing problems are usually the first concerns that come to mind. However, the harmful effects of tobacco extend far beyond the lungs, silently impacting the skin, sleep, fertility, and mental health of millions worldwide. Tobacco accelerates skin ageing by reducing blood flow and damaging collagen, leading to wrinkles, dullness, delayed wound healing, and premature ageing. Smokers are also more prone to skin infections and conditions like psoriasis. Even passive smoking can negatively affect skin health over time," says Dr Sameer Malhotra, Principal Director, Department of Mental Health and Behavioural Sciences, Max Hospital, Saket.

Dr Malhotra says, "Sleep quality is another overlooked casualty. Nicotine acts as a stimulant, disturbing normal sleep cycles and reducing deep restorative sleep. Smokers often experience difficulty falling asleep, frequent awakenings, and daytime fatigue. Withdrawal symptoms during the night can further worsen sleep disturbances."

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Tobacco and its impact on mental health

Mental health and tobacco share a complex relationship. While many individuals smoke to cope with stress or anxiety, nicotine dependence often worsens mood instability over time. Tobacco use is linked with increased risk of anxiety, depression, irritability, and substance dependence. It also reduces the level of medication in the blood, thereby reducing effect of other medicines in the system.

Tobacco use is no longer limited to any one age group

"Every year, World Tobacco Day brings attention to a problem that remains deeply rooted across India. As a pulmonologist, I see the impact of tobacco almost every day, not just among smokers but also among people using chewing tobacco and other nicotine products for many years. What stands out is that tobacco use is no longer limited to any one age group, profession or region. Whether it is a young adult in a metro city or an older individual from a rural area, the health consequences are often the same," says Dr A Jayachandra, Clinical Director and Senior Interventional Pulmonologist, CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad

"More patients are now using vaping devices or smokeless tobacco because they believe these products are less harmful than cigarettes. Many feel they have reduced the risk by making the switch, but that is not necessarily the case. In practice, the underlying dependence often continues, and so does exposure to potentially harmful substances. The best decision for long-term health is still to quit tobacco and nicotine use altogether," says Dr Jayachandra.

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"Each cigarette, bidi, vape or package of smokeless tobacco slowly erodes the lungs long before symptoms start to manifest. As pulmonologists we see more and more patients with chronic respiratory diseases, diminished lung capacity, chronic cough, shortness of breath and even early stage malignancies which are directly attributable to tobacco use at a younger age," says Dr Anjali R Nath, Pulmonologist, Department of Pulmonology & Chest Medicine - HOSMAT Hospitals.

The message is simple: it’s never too early or too late to quit on World No Tobacco Day. Within weeks after stopping smoking your lung function gets better, making it easier for you to breathe and lowering your risk of serious illness. The best gift we can give ourselves and our families is not simply a longer life, but a healthier one. Every tobacco-free day is a step towards stronger lungs, better health and a better future.

(This article is based on information available in the public domain and on input provided by experts consulted. This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about medical conditions.)