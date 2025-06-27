Bladder Cancer In India- Concerning Statistics And The Urgent Call For Action

India, a country rich in culture and brimming with potential, has citizens who work very hard to make ends meet and lead a prosperous life. However, amidst the hustle, a silent yet severe health issue often goes unrecognized – Bladder cancer. Bladder cancer has become one of the rising health concerns the country is facing due to environmental, occupational, and lifestyle factors.

The uncontrolled consumption of tobacco, industrial pollution, and delayed diagnosis have their share in this growing health concern of bladder cancer. Late detection of these cases, with less awareness among the population, puts Indians at a greater risk of suffering from bladder cancer, demanding urgent action to tackle this silent threat.

Dr. Priya Tiwari, Head - Medical Oncology, Artemis Hospital, Gurgaon shares in details about Bladder Cancer.

Understanding Bladder Cancer

Bladder cancer is a type of cancer that occurs when cells in the bladder (an organ that stores urine) begin to grow without control. People having bladder cancer would have symptoms like blood in urine, difficulty urinating, pain, or a burning sensation during urination. Smoking cigarettes is a major factor leading to Bladder Cancer, while other factors include family history of the disease, genetics, drinking water with arsenic, and industrial exposure to chemicals.

Alarming Statistics of Bladder Cancer in India

Bladder cancer is one of the most common types of cancer in India, accounting for 3% of all cancer cases in the nation. 2 The incidence of bladder cancer is greater in males than in females, with the incidence ratio being 4:1 in most urban population-based cancer registries.3 According to the GLOBOCAN 2020, bladder cancer was estimated to have 22,548 new cases in India, with 12,353 deaths. Bladder cancer not only ranked 17th in incidence but also ranked 19th when it came to mortality in India. What is extremely concerning is the fact that, according to this data, it is estimated that India will witness a 79.6% increase in bladder cancer cases by 2040.

Case Studies Highlighting the Concerning Prevalence of Bladder Cancer in India

Various studies have been performed to determine the prevalence of bladder cancer in India, and the data found calls for immediate attention.

According to the Population-based Cancer Registry (PBCR) – India age-adjusted incidence rate (AAR) of bladder cancer in 30 Indian PBCRs in men was found to be highest in Delhi (7.4) which was followed by Thiruvananthapuram (4.9) and Kolkata (4.0) while in women the incidence rate was the highest in Delhi (1.7) followed by Mumbai (1.1) and Mizoram (1.1) respectively.4 Over time, the cases of bladder cancer have substantially increased in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore, while Chennai records a decline in cases.

In a stark revelation from hospital registries across India, Mumbai emerges as the epicentre of bladder cancer cases, with 498 men and 80 women affected by the disease. Mumbai is followed by Chandigarh, which reports 318 males and 58 females as having bladder cancer. Thiruvananthapuram adds to the trend, with 231 cases in men and 26 cases in women. The numbers reflect how bladder cancer is making a significant impact on the people of India.

A prospective analytical study of 30 patients with bladder tumours was conducted at Dhiraj General Hospital, Gujarat, from October 2011 to July 2013. The study results indicated a strong link between smoking, chemical exposure, family history, and bladder cancer. Out of 30 participants who were a part of the study, 22 were smokers, patients had a previous history of chemical exposure, and two patients had a family history of bladder cancer.

Shield yourself from Bladder Cancer

Bladder Cancer is a serious health concern. Simple steps like quitting smoking, decreasing chemical exposure, drinking plenty of fluids and healthy eating can help save you from being at risk of bladder cancer. If such small measures can help you avoid this huge threat, why not start today?