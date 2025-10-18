Blood Cancer: Myths Vs Facts - Experts Bust 10 Common Misconceptions About Diagnosis, Risk & Treatment

Blood cancer, or hematologic malignancy, is often surrounded by misconceptions that delay diagnosis and treatment. From the belief that it’s always inherited or contagious, to myths around stem cell transplants and alternative cures, misinformation can cost precious time and hope. To bring clarity, Dr Chepsy C Philip, Clinical Hematology & Bone Marrow Transplant Physician at Believers Church Medical College Hospital, Thiruvalla, debunks the most common myths about blood cancer and shares the truth about how it can be detected, treated, and even cured with today’s advanced therapies.

Myth 1: Blood cancer is always an inherited disease.

Fact: While blood cancer results from acquired genetic changes, most cases are not inherited. Environmental exposures and random mutations are often the cause.

Myth 2: Blood cancer affects older people

Fact: Dr Philip says, "All age groups, including Children, young adults, and the elderly, are susceptible to blood cancer."

Myth 3: Blood cancer spreads from person to person.



Fact: Blood cancer is not contagious, as it develops inside the body and poses no risk of being contagious.

Myth 4: A Blood test is sufficient to detect blood cancer

Fact: "Blood tests can show abnormalities, but a diagnosis often requires a bone marrow biopsy, imaging and gene testing," reveals Dr Philip.

Myth 5: You cannot have blood cancer if you look healthy.

Fact: There are tendencies to overlook the common symptoms of blood cancers, such as persistent fatigue, unexplained weight loss, recurring fever, and night sweats. While such symptoms may not seem severe, preventive measures, such as routine blood tests, often help reveal the onset of the disease, allowing for early intervention in such cases.

Myth 6: There is no hope once a patient is diagnosed with blood cancer.

Fact: There are living examples worldwide where survivors have overcome or survived blood cancer. Advanced therapies, including immunotherapy, targeted therapy, CAR-T cells, and blood stem cell transplants, have improved survival rates and significantly enhanced the quality of life.

Myth 7: Blood cancer can be cured with alternative medicine.

Fact: Evidence-based therapies are beneficial in treating blood cancer. It is essential to note that alternative remedies may offer comfort but cannot replace medical treatments that are already proven to have better patient outcomes.

Myth 8: Blood cancers spread quickly in all patients.

Fact: Dr Philip says, "Not all types of blood cancer progress rapidly; for example, lymphoma may grow slowly and remain stable for years. Having said that, leukaemia progresses rapidly. So it is not right to club all types of blood cancers to progress quickly in patients."

Myth 9: Blood cancer is just one disease.

Fact: There are different types of blood cancer, including leukemia, lymphoma, and multiple myeloma.

Myth 10: A blood stem cell transplant is risky and rarely successful.

Fact: Blood stem cell transplants have enough evidence to potentially give someone with blood cancer and blood disorders a second chance at life. This treatment method has a proven track record, with success rates continually improving patient outcomes.