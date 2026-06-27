Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Health
  • /Blood in urine to constant fatigue: 5 silent kidney cancer signs to never ignore

Blood in urine to constant fatigue: 5 silent kidney cancer signs to never ignore

Kidney cancer often develops quietly, with symptoms that are easy to overlook or mistake for everyday health issues. Experts warn that recognising these subtle warning signs early can significantly improve treatment outcomes and save lives.

Written ByAnanya Kaushal
Published: Jun 27, 2026, 02:03 PM IST|Updated: Jun 27, 2026, 02:15 PM IST
Blood in urine to constant fatigue: 5 silent kidney cancer signs to never ignore
Image Credit: Magnific

About the Author

Ananya Kaushal

Ananya Kaushal

Ananya Kaushal is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Sub-Editor at Zee News Digital desk. With over five years of experience, she is known for her versatile storytelling across multiple beats. She specialises in health, fitness, food, entertainment, fashion, travel, numerology-astrology predictions, and culture, delivering deeply researched and engaging content. 

Her work with IANS included coverage of major fashion weeks, high-profile celebrity interviews, and key industry events. She has interviewed celebs like Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, Malaika Arora, Ammy Virk, Sonam Bajwa, and more.

During her tenure at India News, she reported extensively on elections, conducted in-depth interviews, and managed daily rundowns and overall newsroom operations. Since starting her career in 2020, she has gained experience across both the digital and TV spheres. She can be reached at: Ananya.Kaushal@India.com or via X at @ananyaakaushal.

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Not just burnout: Hidden signs of stress in men that often go unnoticed
stress in men2 min ago
2
nta neet refund6 min ago
3
Equity benchmarks14 min ago
4
Kidney cancer symptoms15 min ago
5
Weekly Tarot Reading16 min ago