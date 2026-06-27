/Blood in urine to constant fatigue: 5 silent kidney cancer signs to never ignore

One of the reasons kidney cancer is difficult to detect early is that the symptoms are often subtle and easily ignored. In the early stages, many people do not experience intense or alarming pain, which is one reason medical attention is often delayed. Blood in the urine, even if it happens only once, and a persistent ache or feeling of heaviness on one side of the lower back are symptoms that should not be ignored. While these signs can be linked to several other conditions as well, they still need proper medical evaluation and timely follow-up to identify the underlying cause.
"In several cases, kidney tumours are discovered incidentally during scans done for unrelated health concerns. Regular health check-ups become especially important for individuals with risk factors such as smoking, obesity, uncontrolled blood pressure, or a family history of kidney disease. Early diagnosis significantly improves treatment outcomes, which is why awareness around these quieter warning signs is essential rather than waiting for symptoms to become severe or disruptive," says Dr Vijay Karan Reddy, HOD & Senior Consultant, Radiation Oncologist, Director of Oncology, Arete Hospitals
Dr Saadvik Raghuram Y, Director – Medical Oncology & Hemato-Oncology, CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, says, “Kidney cancer can remain silent for a long time, and that is what makes awareness so important. Patients often overlook gradual changes because the symptoms may seem unrelated or harmless at first. Persistent tiredness that does not improve even after adequate rest, along with unexpected weight loss, should not be ignored if these changes continue for some time. In some cases, people also experience a noticeable drop in appetite or feel less energetic during daily activities, but often dismiss these signs as stress, increasing age, or a demanding routine. In reality, these can sometimes reflect deeper underlying health concerns, including kidney-related malignancies. What we encourage is not panic, but attentiveness to changes that feel unusual for one’s normal health pattern. Timely screening and medical consultation can make a substantial difference because kidney cancer, when identified early, is often more manageable and associated with better long-term outcomes for patients. Awareness campaigns and routine preventive health checks can play an important role in helping individuals recognise symptoms and seek evaluation earlier.”
"One of the biggest challenges with kidney cancer is that it often grows without causing any symptoms until it has progressed. It can be difficult for people living with chronic kidney disease (CKD) to recognise these warning signs, as many symptoms are common to their underlying kidney disease.
Dr Krithika Mohan, Consultant Nephrologist & Transplant Physician, HOSMAT Hospitals, says, "Blood in the urine is one sign you never want to ignore. Any unexplained episodes, observed with the naked eye or during routine testing, need to be evaluated by a doctor promptly. Persistent pain or discomfort in the side or lower back, especially if it is one-sided and does not improve with rest, should also be checked out."
Another symptom often missed is unexplained fatigue. Fatigue is a common symptom of CKD. If you notice a significant or persistent dip in your energy levels, even when you're getting enough sleep or receiving treatment, it may be a sign of a problem that needs attention.
Another often-overlooked sign is a rapid or unexplained rise in haemoglobin levels, particularly in patients who are not receiving erythropoiesis-stimulating agents. This can occur when the tumour produces excess erythropoietin, leading to increased red blood cell production.
The message for this World Kidney Cancer Day is simple: listen to your body. Any new, persistent or unexplained symptom should be checked by a doctor. Early detection remains one of our best tools to improve outcomes and save lives.”
(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about medical conditions.)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.