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Brain fog isn't just stress: Experts reveal why young professionals can't focus and how to fix it

World Brain Day 2026: Constant fatigue, poor focus and mental exhaustion are becoming increasingly common among young professionals, thanks to long work hours, late nights and excessive screen time. Experts explain what causes brain fog and share simple lifestyle, diet and yoga tips to regain mental clarity.

Written ByAnanya Kaushal
Published: Jul 22, 2026, 08:13 PM IST|Updated: Jul 22, 2026, 08:13 PM IST
Brain fog isn't just stress: Experts reveal why young professionals can't focus and how to fix it

About the Author

Ananya Kaushal

Ananya Kaushal

Ananya Kaushal is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Sub-Editor at Zee News Digital desk. With over five years of experience, she is known for her versatile storytelling across multiple beats. She specialises in health, fitness, food, entertainment, fashion, travel, numerology-astrology predictions, and culture, delivering deeply researched and engaging content. 

Her work with IANS included coverage of major fashion weeks, high-profile celebrity interviews, and key industry events. She has interviewed celebs like Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, Malaika Arora, Ammy Virk, Sonam Bajwa, and more.

During her tenure at India News, she reported extensively on elections, conducted in-depth interviews, and managed daily rundowns and overall newsroom operations. Since starting her career in 2020, she has gained experience across both the digital and TV spheres. She can be reached at: Ananya.Kaushal@India.com or via X at @ananyaakaushal.

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