Brazilian Woman’s Breasts Grew To 12kg In Months Due To Ultra-Rare Condition

There are countless rare diseases in the world, so rare that most people have never heard of them. One such condition recently affected a young woman from Brazil, whose breasts began to grow at an alarming rate. In just a few months, they reached a combined weight of 12 kilograms, eventually requiring her to undergo breast reduction surgery. The condition is so uncommon that only around 300 cases have been reported globally.

Thaynara Marcondes, a 22-year-old teaching student, has now found renewed hope after undergoing a life-changing surgery to remove the excess breast tissue caused by a painful and rare disorder. Over a few months, her breasts enlarged drastically, prompting a 10-hour surgical procedure during which doctors removed approximately 10 kilograms (22 pounds) of tissue.

Marcondes openly shared her experience on social media, describing how her breast size began increasing rapidly. She went from wearing medium-sized T-shirts to needing custom-made clothing, as her breasts were gaining nearly 750 grams each month.

“I couldn’t even wear a bra. One day, I tried on eight different T-shirts, but none fit. I panicked,” she said in an interview. At first, she dismissed the changes, but growing public attention made it hard to ignore. “Once, I went to a supermarket, and people thought I was hiding stolen items under my clothes. That’s when I knew something was really wrong,” she told CNN Brazil.

As her condition worsened, everyday activities became nearly impossible. She suffered constant pain in her back, shoulders, and neck. Simple tasks like tying her shoes, exercising, or even walking unaided became too painful. At times, the discomfort was so severe that she had to use a wheelchair.

Initially, doctors suspected cancer. However, she was later diagnosed with gigantomastia—a rare disorder characterized by excessive and rapid breast growth. Only about 300 documented cases exist worldwide. The condition can stem from various factors, including hormonal imbalances, pregnancy, obesity, certain medications, or autoimmune diseases.

Marcondes’ case was considered extreme, as her breasts increased by several cup sizes in just a few weeks. By the time she underwent surgery on October 25, 2023, they weighed around 26 pounds (12 kg) in total. The procedure, which removed 22 pounds of breast tissue, was made possible through public donations amounting to $7,200 (approximately ₹6 lakh).

“Now, when I look at myself in the mirror, I can’t believe it’s me. I think, ‘How beautiful I look!’ Sometimes I cry with joy,” Marcondes said. Though the surgery has provided significant relief, doctors caution that the condition could return. She will remain under close medical supervision to monitor any future changes.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)