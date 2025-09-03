Breast Cancer Cases Surge Among Bengaluru Women: ICMR Study Rings Alarm Bells

Bengaluru’s Growing Breast Cancer Crisis: Breast cancer among women in Bengaluru is now emerging as a pressing health concern. A recent study by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) highlights that the city ranks among the top three in the country for breast cancer cases and also features in the top 10 for cervical and oral cancers.

For men, lung cancer remains the most common diagnosis in southern metros, including Bengaluru, Delhi, Chennai, and Thiruvananthapuram.

India’s Rising Cancer Burden

Cancer is fast becoming a nationwide challenge, with cases steadily increasing in both cities and rural regions. According to ICMR’s National Cancer Registry Programme, India recorded 15.62 lakh cancer cases and 8.74 lakh deaths in 2024, up from 14.6 lakh cases in 2022.

In Bengaluru alone, women reported around 140 cancer cases per 100,000 population, while men reported 125 per 100,000, placing the city sixth nationwide in female cancer incidences.

Regional Cancer Hotspots Across India

The study also revealed sharp regional disparities. The Northeast states such as Aizawl, East Khasi Hills, and Kamrup Urban have the highest cancer incidence rates, particularly oesophageal cancer. Meanwhile, Kerala and Kashmir also feature as high-burden regions.

Among women, breast and cervical cancers dominate, while for men, oral, lung, and prostate cancers are most prevalent. Alarmingly, oral cancer is showing rapid growth, with Ahmedabad reporting the steepest increase.

The Bigger Picture

India now ranks second in Asia and third globally in total cancer cases, with a lifetime risk of 11%. The Global Cancer Observatory warns that by 2045, new annual cancer cases in India could cross 25 lakh, making urgent prevention, early detection, and better treatment strategies critical.

As researchers noted in JAMA Network Open, the message is clear: India needs targeted interventions to curb the cancer burden before it spirals further.

The Road Ahead

Experts warn that India, already second in Asia and third globally in cancer cases, faces a daunting future. With projections suggesting 25 lakh new cases annually by 2045, the need for targeted prevention strategies, lifestyle interventions, and stronger early detection systems has never been greater.