Breast Cancer: How Sleep Deprivation And Physical Inactivity Can Increase Risk

When breast cells grow out of control, forming a tumor, it is known as breast cancer. Be it in the milk ducts or the lobules - which are the milk-producing glands - or the connective tissue of the breast, the abnormal cell growth can begin anywhere. In the recent years, India has seen a spurt in breast cancer cases and among other things, experts are pointing to lifestyle habits that's leading to this dangerous rise. Sleep deprivation, it seems is a major cause, among other factors. As per studies, disrupted sleep cycles and physical inactivity are linked to hormonal imbalances and inflammation that may fuel breast cancer growth. Doctors say simple shifts like prioritising 7–8 hours of sleep and staying active for at least 150 minutes a week could go a long way in cutting risk.

Disturbed Sleep Causes Hormone Imbalance, Increases Breast Cancer Risk

Dr Monika Pansari, Consultant - Breast and Gynaecology Onco-surgery (Surgical Oncology) and Robotic Surgery, Manipal Hospital Kanakapura Road, shares, "Sleep deprivation and physical inactivity have been found to increase the risk of breast cancer in newer research. A lack of sleep disrupts our body’s biological clock – circadian rhythm, which in turn alters the secretion of the melatonin hormone, which has antioxidant properties and anti-estrogenic properties. Lower levels of melatonin can cause higher estrogen production, which makes hormone-sensitive cancer cells grow. Various studies done by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) indicate that women who work night shifts or have trouble sleeping (insomnia) have an increased risk of getting breast cancer." Dr Pansari suggests that everyone must follow good sleep hygiene with about 7-8 hours of quality sleep per night.

Dangers Of Being Physically Inactive: Obesity Can Help Cancer Cells Grow

Dr Pansari adds that physical inactivity leads to obesity, insulin resistance, and long-term inflammation, all of which make it easier for tumours to grow. "A study published in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute found that women who did moderate to vigorous physical activity on a regular basis had a 25% lower risk of getting breast cancer than women leading a sedentary lifestyle. Exercise helps keep hormones in check, lowers body fat, and makes the immune system work better, contributing to lower breast cancer risk," the doctor points out.

"Obesity is linked with increased risk of breast cancer. Before menopause, most of the estrogen hormone is produced by ovaries and a smaller amount by adipose (fat) tissue. After menopause, most of the estrogen is produced by fat, thus increasing risk in an obese person. There is increasing evidence that suggests that physical activity is linked with lowering the risk of breast cancer. Although the reasons remain unclear, it is presumed to be because of its beneficial effect on body weight, hormone levels and decreases inflammation," says Dr Basila Ameer Ali, Consultant Breast Surgeon, KMC Hospital, Mangalore. Dr Ali adds that adults are recommended to get about 150-300 minutes of moderate physical activity per week.

Other lifestyle habits like alcohol consumption is also directly linked to cancer growth. Dr Ali adds, "Alcohol consumption has been associated with multiple malignancies including breast cancer by causing DNA damage and disrupting hormonal levels. Studies show that the risk increases with the amount of alcohol consumed and abstaining from alcohol is the safest approach."

In conclusion, studies have shown that breast cancer risk is influenced by not one but a combination of factors. Experts say that while many of these are non-modifiable, like age and sex (women are at a higher risk), some lifestyle-dependent factors can be modified to reduce risk.