Breast Cancer In Younger Women: The Urgent Need For Awareness And Early Detection

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in India, surpassing oral and cervical cancers, and is also the leading cause of cancer-related deaths. Self-examination, combined with timely clinical checks by healthcare providers and regular mammography, has become one of the most effective preventive measures for breast cancer.

Let’s explore some interesting facts that might surprise you:

1. Not All Breast Lumps Are Cancerous

While finding a lump in your breast can be alarming, the majority of these lumps, especially in younger women, are benign (non-cancerous). However, if you're over 40, any new lump should be evaluated quickly. It’s also important to remember that breast cancer can still occur in younger women, so vigilance is key at any age.

2. Only 5-10% of Breast Cancers Are Hereditary

Contrary to popular belief, most women with breast cancer did not inherit the disease. Family history does elevate the risk, but it’s not a guarantee. If you have close relatives who have had breast cancer, you may need to start screening earlier and undergo genetic testing. A woman with a first-degree relative (parent, sibling, or child) who had breast cancer is about twice as likely to develop it. If multiple close relatives have had it, your risk triples.

3. Breast Removal Isn’t the Only Surgical Option

Mastectomy isn’t the only treatment choice. Today, there are breast-conserving surgeries such as partial mastectomy or lumpectomy, where only the cancerous tissue is removed, sparing as much healthy tissue as possible. There are also nipple-sparing and skin-sparing mastectomies. Breast reconstruction can often be done simultaneously with breast removal, offering more options to preserve body image.

4. Men Can Get Breast Cancer Too

Though rare (0.5-1% incidence), men can develop breast cancer. Risk factors include family history and conditions that increase estrogen levels. The same principles of self-examination and being aware of warning signs apply to men, making early detection equally important.

5. Breast Cancer Is One of the Most Survived Cancers

With advances in early detection and treatment, breast cancer survival rates have significantly improved. Survival chances vary depending on the type and stage of cancer, but overall, the prognosis is much better than in the past.

