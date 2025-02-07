Breast Cancer Prevention: Myths vs. Facts

Breast cancer is the most common type of cancer among women in India and globally. In India, the incidence of breast cancer is 25.8 in 100000 women each year with a mortality rate of 12.7 out of every 100000 women. Although breast cancer is common among older women (55 years), the current trend shows an increase in breast cancer cases among women between the ages of 40 and 50. This highlights how important early detection and screening for breast cancer are for all women, including those who are not considered high-risk. However, there are a lot of myths that surround us when we talk about breast cancer, and this results in the disease going unnoticed until it reaches an advanced stage.

Dr. Rajashekar C Jaka, Consultant - Surgical Oncology & Robotic Surgery, Manipal Hospital Whitefield, Jayanagar and Malleshwaram shares Common Myths Vs Facts on breast cancer.

Breast cancer, when diagnosed early, has over 90% chance of cure as compared to late-stage diagnosis, in which the cure rate stands at less than 50%.

1. Breast cancer can’t be cured

Breast cancer is the most common cause of cancer among women. The chances of a cure largely depend on the stage of the cancer. If detected early (stage 1 and 2), the success rate of breast carcinoma is almost 95 to 96%. However, the prognosis is not so favourable if the cancer has progressed to an advanced stage (stage 4).

2. Breast cancer only affects older women

It’s true that breast cancer risk increases with age (most common among women over 50), but over the last few years, we have noticed a significant raise in young women affected with breast cancer. Younger women in their 30s or more can also develop breast cancer, especially those with a family history or genetic mutations like BRCA1 or BRCA2 are at a higher risk for developing breast and ovarian cancer.

3. All tumors/lumps in the breast are malignant

Although some lumps in the breast can be malignant, not all breast lumps are cancerous. Many are benign lumps and non-cancerous. Hence, when you see a lump in your breast, get it immediately evaluated by a doctor to identify or rule out the possibility of malignancy.

4. Only surgery is sufficient for breast cancer treatment

In most cancer stages, except for very early cancer, a combination of treatments is required to completely remove the cancerous cells, including chemotherapy and radiation.

5. Breast cancer surgery requires complete removal of the breast

No, complete breast removal (Mastectomy) is not always required in breast cancer. With advancements in cancer care, breast conserving surgery has become a possibility along with reconstruction procedures, offering a natural appearance of the breast.

6. Breast cancer can only be detected by a physician

Any changes in the breast can be identified during self-breast examination, which can be further evaluated by a physician. We encourage patients to perform self-examinations every month after 1 week of menstrual cycle and look for abnormalities in their breasts (lumps, nipple inversion, and discharge). If there are suspicions, an oncologist will recommend for a mammogram and other tests subsequently.