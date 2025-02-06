Breathwork Techniques For Reducing Anxiety And Restoring Mental Balance

It is fascinating how something as automatic as breathing holds the key to untangling the chaos of our minds. The breath can serve as our anchor in a world where life’s demands stretch us thin. Yet, we barely scratch the surface of its potential. With a little practice, breathwork—an ancient meditative technique—can help reduce anxiety, foster emotional resilience, and restore mental balance.

Dr Ishan Shivanand, Mental Health Researcher And Founder of Yoga of Immortals shares few breathing techniques to reduce anxiety and restoring mental balance.

The Science Behind Breathwork

Breathwork is deeply rooted in science. When you are stressed, your body’s sympathetic nervous system activates, causing shallow, rapid breathing and triggering a fight-or-flight response. Controlled breathing, on the other hand, stimulates the parasympathetic nervous system by activating what is also called rest-and-digest mode, which promotes relaxation. Studies have shown that regular practice of intentional breathwork can lower cortisol levels (the stress hormone), enhance focus, and even improve heart rate variability, a marker of resilience against stress.

Techniques to bring calm and balance

Rechak Kriya (Prolonged Exhalation Technique)

Rechak, from Sanskrit, means exhalation or releasing breath. This technique involves deliberate, slow exhalation to expel air fully from the lungs. It promotes relaxation, eases tension, and balances the body's energy flow, fostering a sense of calm and well-being.

Kapalbhati (Skull-Shining Breath)

Kapalbhati, derived from "skull" and "shining" in Sanskrit, focuses on forceful exhalation and passive inhalation. This dynamic breathing cleanses the respiratory system, increases oxygen supply to the brain, and stimulates digestion, helping to relieve stress and invigorate the mind.

Nadi Shodhan Pranayam (Alternate Nostril Breathing)

Nadi Shodhana, or alternate nostril breathing, purifies the energy channels in the body. Balancing the left and right nostril airflow, it enhances mental clarity, reduces anxiety, and improves respiratory function, fostering a harmonious state of mind and body.

Kurma Kriya (Tortoise Breathing)

Kurma Kriya or Tortoise Breathing is focused on deepening concentration and enhancing mental stability by emulating the slow and steady movement of a turtle. With a specific mudra of the hands on the navel, it involves slow inhalations and exhalations with the simultaneous upward and downward movement of the head.

Bhastrika Pranayam (Bellows Breath)

Bhastrika Pranayama mimics the bellows' action, with rapid inhalations and exhalations through the nose. It boosts energy levels, clears the mind, and enhances lung capacity, promoting vitality while calming the mind to alleviate stress, anxiety, and mental fatigue.

Why breathwork is essential

Incorporating breathwork into daily life is easy. Evidence-based programs like Yoga of Immortals (YOI) are a combination of transformative disease-preventive techniques accessible to everyone, offering guided breathwork and meditation sessions tailored for modern lifestyles. The philosophy emphasizes holistic well-being, blending ancient yogic wisdom with modern medicine. Practicing these protocols regularly can bring profound changes—not just to how you manage stress, but to how you approach life.

A daily practice for mental resilience

Begin with five minutes a day. Set an intention. With time, you will notice not just reduced anxiety but a shift in your overall mental and emotional balance. Breathwork, at the end, is the bridge between the body, mind and spirit, a tool to navigate life’s complexities with grace and resilience.