Brown Sugar or honey - which is better for weight loss? Expert highlights myths vs facts

Losing weight has always been a much debated topic and one of the key enemy in weight loss journey is touted to be sugar consumption. Many health videos and influencer content on social media have led people to believe that replacing white sugar with brown sugar or honey is better when it comes to weight loss. So is there a truth behind these assumptions? Are honey and brown sugar help in weight loss and is either of them better than the other if you are on a diet? Dt. Simrat Kathuria, a celebrity dietician and nutrition consultant with 16+ years of experience of expertise in transforming health and wellness, shares her inputs on the topic.

Kathuria admits that the increasing knowledge about healthy eating practices has led people to use brown sugar and honey as better weight-loss sweeteners than white sugar. The dietitian, however, points out that actual situation presents more complex details than people usually think.

Brown sugar, honey, white sugar: Understanding basics

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Brown sugar exists as a white sugar product that contains molasses to create its darker appearance and increased mineral content, says Kathuria. "Honey functions as a natural sweetener that provides minimal antioxidant content and small amounts of essential nutrients. The two substances share sugar characteristics which result in both generating caloric content," says Kathuria. In other words, be it honey or brown sugar, a large-scale consumption of either will negatively impact your weight loss journey.

Calorie comparison matters

The most crucial element in weight loss efforts operates through the control of calorie intake. "Brown sugar and honey have similar calorie densities when consumed in typical quantities. Honey delivers more sweetness than other products which makes people use smaller amounts but it still causes blood sugar levels to rise," says Kathuria. According to Healthline, both white and brown sugar will have equal effects on your health as they are nutritionally similar. While honey offers more health benefits, expertts pont out that both honey and sugar (brown and white) can contribute to weight gain if a person overuses them.

Kathuria highlights the following myths and corresponding truths when it comes to brown sugar and honey consumption.

Myth 1: Honey is “weight-loss friendly”

Truth:A common myth exists that claims that honey helps people lose weight. While honey may provide some health advantages compared to refined sugar it does not function as a fat-burning food. People will gain weight if calorie consumption exceeds required daily intake.

Myth 2: Brown Sugar is a healthier alternative

The nutritional difference between brown sugar and white sugar exists at a minimal level because markets promote brown sugar as a healthier choice. The trace minerals present in the product do not have enough strength to produce any significant effects on body weight .

What Actually Works for Weight Loss

Weight loss is not something that you can achieve by following random hacks and without a consistent weight loss routine. "The process of weight loss requires people to establish a calorie deficit while they develop habits which they can maintain throughout their lives. The proper amount of both brown sugar and honey requires people to consume these substances in moderate quantities. The practice of limiting all sugar consumption proves to be more beneficial than switching between different sugar types," says Kathuria.

The dietitian adds that from a health perspective, neither brown sugar nor honey should be considered a “weight loss food.” "The focus should shift from finding a “better sugar” to controlling sugar consumption overall. Proper weight loss requires maintaining balanced nutrition and practicing portion control with consistent daily routines," shares Kathuria.