Can 15 Minutes Of Daily Yoga Improve Mental Clarity?

15 minutes a day keeps your mental stress at bay! Practicing yoga for 15 minutes every day can have a huge positive impact on your mental health and can boost a person's mental clarity. Current busy lifestyles are draining the mind and putting it on overdrive. This leads to a loss of focus and concentration. A full dose of yoga (even if it is just a brief one!) slows one down. It's an opportunity for the brain and the body to reboot, eliminating mental fatigue and stress.

S. Giriprasad, Psychologist at Aster Whitefield Hospital, Bengaluru, shares insights on whether 15 minutes of daily yoga can enhance mental clarity.

Yoga helps psychologically by improving mindfulness, which helps to ground your awareness in the moment which is the first step in developing concentration and emotional regulation. Long held breath followed by flowing movement excites the soothing portion of the nervous system to calm thoughts and enhance cognitive function.

A study backed by research showed that the prefrontal cortex is activated when practicing yoga on a regular basis. it is also seen that GABA, which is a neurotransmitter to makes an individual feel relaxed and happy. Even a short intervention of a yoga session can be of great help to people suffering from chronic stress, burnout, or even exhaustion from over stimulation. and the best part, there are no side effects!

Patients who have developed, or included, even a short-term practice of yoga into their life on a daily basis, reported feeling clearer, calmer, and more in control of their mind. It is not about perfecting your postures and being able to practice for hours, it is about making a few minutes of quiet during your day to return to self.

As our body needs recovery, our brain also needs to rest.

A yoga practice of only 15 minutes a day is a very reasonable and accessible method for the support of mental clarity. It will also support emotional balance and contribute to one's general health. If people deposited consistently even a brief and concise yoga practice into their day, they will see an ability to concentrate, a change in their general mood, and in their psychological wellness, which we can all use in this stressed-out time!

In the end, the most important thing is that it teaches them that they have control over their own life instead of feeling impotent; they can learn to cope with their own emotions and stress, by moving their own body and controlling their breath.