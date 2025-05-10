Can A Woman Be A Mother At Any Age? Myths About IVF

Motherhood is a lovely dream for most women, but when it arrives later in life, it is full of doubts and fears. Nowadays women are opting to have families in their late 30s or early 40s due to improved healthcare and treatments such as in vitro fertilization.

There are still numerous misconceptions about older women getting pregnant, especially with IVF. Let's set the record straight and look at the facts surrounding those popular myths as shared by Dr. Parul Prakash, Senior Consultant, Head - Reproductive Medicine, IVF, Artemis Hospitals.

Myth 1: It is hard to get pregnant at an older age

While it is correct that a woman's natural fertility is reduced by aging, it is not impossible for her to get pregnant. There are many women in their late 30s and even their 40s who are still able to give birth, naturally or through the assistance of fertility treatments like IVF. And with advancements in fertility treatment, even women older than 40 or 45 can be mothers, normally by using donor eggs if need be. What matters is the general health of the woman, not her age.

Myth 2: IVF fails more often in older women

There is a misconception that IVF doesn't work for older women. IVF success rates do decline a bit with age, particularly after 40. But that doesn't eliminate IVF altogether. Today, clinics have advanced methods such as employing donor eggs or preimplantation genetic testing to increase success rates. And then, naturally, each case is different, many older women have successfully given birth to healthy babies and pregnancies via IVF.

Myth 3: Pregnancy is dangerous for older women

Another widespread myth is that pregnancy is dangerous for women above 35 or 40. The reality is that although there are slightly increased risks such as high blood pressure or gestational diabetes, these can generally be controlled with good prenatal care. Doctors keep a close eye on older mothers to make sure the baby and mother remain healthy during the pregnancy. Most women in their 40s deliver safely with proper medical care, good habits, and proper checkups.

Myth 4: Increased risk of birth abnormalities makes IVF unsuitable for older women.

It is always believed that older women shouldn't undergo IVF due to the possibility of birth defects. There is a greater risk of chromosomal defects because of age, but nowadays IVF methods reduce this risk to a great extent. Genetic tests and donor eggs can go a long way in ensuring a healthy baby. Doctors today follow certain precautions for safe pregnancies and healthy babies, even for older mothers. This myth should not discourage any woman from pursuing IVF if she wants to have a child.