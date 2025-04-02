Can Addiction To TV And Mobile Cause Autism In Kids? Expert Explains Link And Healthy Screen Habits

Autism Awareness Day 2025: To increase global awareness about autism spectrum disorder (ASD), April 2 is designated as 'World Autism Awareness Day'. The day's goals are to raise awareness about autism, promote acceptance, and discuss the rights of those who deal with this condition. Autism, or Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), is a neurodevelopmental condition that affects social interaction, communication, and behaviour. Here we discuss how increasing screen time impacts children's brain health and ways to implement healthy screen habits.

Children are spending more time on screens than ever before in today's digital era. Dr Mohini, Pediatric physiotherapist at Artemis Lite NFC, New Delhi says, "Television and mobile phones serve as both entertainment and educational tools, but excessive screen time, particularly in early childhood, has raised concerns about its effects on brain development. Many parents question whether prolonged screen exposure could contribute to autism in children." Let's understand the connection.

Understanding Autism and Virtual Autism

Dr Mohini says Autism Spectrum Disorder is a neurodevelopmental disorder that affects a child's information processing, socialization, and communication. Autism is primarily linked to environmental and genetic causes and is not caused by screen exposure. Exposure to screens for extended periods during early childhood can lead to a condition called virtual autism.

She further explains. "Virtual autism is a disorder that occurs due to excessive use of the screen by children, causing developmental delays. Although it is different from ASD, its symptoms are delayed speech, poor social skills, no eye contact, short attention span, and inability to express emotions."

How Screens affect Brain Development

The early years of a child's life are highly crucial for brain development. Interacting with parents, playing with toys, and navigating the environment all play a part in developing cognitive, social, and language abilities. Dr Mohini says when kids spend too much time watching TV or mobile screens, they miss essential real-world interactions. This can slow down the brain's ability to process emotions and language, and they end up with signs that are similar to autism.

Prevention and Healthy Screen Habits

Even though screens are an unavoidable part of today's life, parents can do their bit to make sure their child's brain growth is not negatively impacted. Dr Mohini lists the following preventive measures and habits to implement:

1. Restrict screen time: Follow the advice of health experts—no screens for children younger than 18 months and only one hour of screen time for children between the ages of 2 and 5 years.

2. Encourage real-life interaction: Engage in conversations with your child, play with them, and spend time in activities like storytelling, outdoor games, and puzzles.

3. Employ screens wisely: Choose good quality, educational content, and watch it with your child to ensure it becomes interactive.

4. Create a screen-free habit: Enjoy screen-free meals, bedtime, and playtime in a bid to encourage normal learning.

In essence, mobile and TV addiction do not cause autism, but excessive screen time can slow down brain development. Virtual autism can be reversed through reducing screen time and encouraging person-to-person interaction, healthy brain development through balanced use of technology, and supervision from parents.