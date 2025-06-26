The blood sugar level or glycemia is the measure of glucose concentrated in the blood. The body tightly regulates blood glucose levels as a part of metabolic homeostasis. Regular testing is important for individuals with diabetes or prediabetes. Dr Anesh Jain, consultant cardiologist, at Ruby Hall Clinic, Wanowrie, Pune tells us if your blood sugar can affect the brain or not:

1. Effects on the Brain

Cognitive Impairment

Insecure blood sugar levels have a bearing on cognitive functions such as attention, memory, and decision-making. Unpredictable delivery of glucose influences the efficiency of the brain to process information.

Mood Changes

Low blood sugar or hypoglycemia may lead to extreme mood swings. People may become irritable, nervous, and even depression-like. The reason behind such mood swings is the absence of energy supply to the brain.

Fatigue and Lethargy

In contrast, high blood glucose levels, or hyperglycemia, typically cause fatigue and tiredness. The excess glucose in the blood can interfere with energy production, leaving individuals feeling run down.

Increased Risk of Dementia

High blood glucose levels that are not controlled over the long term can increase the risk of dementia and declining mental function over time. Hyperglycemia has been associated with brain neurodegenerative alterations in research studies.

2. Why It Happens

Glucose as Fuel

The brain relies heavily on glucose as its primary source of fuel. Any excess or deficiency can easily compromise its function.

Blood-Brain Barrier

The control of the intake of glucose in the brain is maintained by the blood-brain barrier. If the blood sugar level is unsteady, control is lost, and cognitive functioning and mental clarity are disturbed.

Inflammation and Oxidative Stress

High blood sugar levels over the long term can induce inflammation and oxidative stress, damaging brain cells and their functions. These are also responsible for the causes of neurological disorders.

3. Maintaining Healthy Blood Sugar Levels

Balanced Diet

A diet rich in whole foods, fruits, and vegetables maintains blood sugar in check. Avoid processed foods and excessive added sugars to escape the highs and lows.

Regular Exercise

Exercise makes the body more responsive to insulin and more capable of metabolizing glucose. Exercise can maintain stable energy levels and healthy brain function when performed regularly.

Testing Blood Sugar

Regular testing is important for individuals with diabetes or prediabetes. Monitoring blood sugar levels allows individuals to make lifestyle, diet, and medication changes in a timely fashion.

Blood glucose affects not just physical well-being—its levels also significantly affect brain function and mental health. Healthy glucose levels are supported by optimal diet, exercise, and monitoring, and keeping these levels in place ensures brain and overall quality of life health.