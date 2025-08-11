Can Chronic Inflammation Increase Cancer Risk? 6 Everyday Habits That Lower Inflammation

Beyond diet and exercise, managing stress is an often overlooked but crucial piece of the puzzle. Mindfulness practices like yoga, meditation, and deep breathing exercises can help lower the stress hormones that fuel inflammation. Also, avoiding smoking and keeping alcohol consumption in check are vital steps, as both habits are known to trigger widespread inflammation in the body.

Dr. Geoffrey Y. Ku, MD, Gastrointestinal Medical Oncologist & Cellular Therapist, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center: "Every day, our bodies are exposed to countless threats — some we can see, like injuries, and many we can’t, like bacteria and viruses. In response, our body’s natural defense mechanism kicks in, triggering inflammation. While this is a normal and protective process, problems arise when inflammation lingers longer than it should, turning into chronic inflammation. Chronic inflammation can quietly damage healthy tissues over time and has been linked to the development and progression of several serious diseases, including cancer.

One of the best ways to keep inflammation in check is through an anti-inflammatory diet. Eating a variety of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, olive oil, and fatty fish like salmon — all rich in antioxidants and omega-3 fatty acids — can naturally fight inflammation. It’s also important to limit processed foods, red meat, and anything high in salt and sugar.

Regular exercise, even something as simple as a brisk 30-minute walk most days, can lower inflammatory markers significantly. Good quality sleep is equally crucial; aiming for 7–9 hours per night gives the body the time it needs to repair and regulate its immune functions. While inflammation serves a protective role, chronic inflammation poses serious risks. Ongoing research is focused on finding ways to manage and even target these underlying mechanisms."

Dr. Nour Abuhadra, MD, Breast Medical Oncologist, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center: "Inflammation is the body’s first line of defense when something goes wrong. White blood cells rush to the site of an injury or infection, releasing chemicals that kill harmful invaders and begin the healing process. But when this response doesn’t switch off properly, and inflammation becomes chronic, it can cause more harm than good — damaging healthy cells, altering their DNA, and potentially leading to the formation of tumours.

Another key factor is maintaining a healthy weight. Carrying excess body fat, especially around the abdomen, can keep the body in a constant state of low-grade inflammation. Achieving and maintaining a healthy body mass index (BMI) through balanced lifestyle habits can go a long way in reducing cancer risk. By being proactive, understanding the link between inflammation and cancer, and making small but consistent lifestyle changes, individuals can take meaningful steps toward safeguarding their long-term health."