Roti or Chapati is a staple in almost every Indian household. Traditionally, it’s cooked on a tawa (griddle) and then finished over direct gas flame to make it puff up into a fluffy phulka. But recently, concerns have surfaced about whether this common practice might actually be harmful to health.

A viral video has sparked debate, showing a man warning against cooking rotis on direct flame, suggesting it could be dangerous. So, what’s the real science behind it?

Why Are People Worried About Direct Flame Cooking?

Cooking food over high heat can produce harmful compounds like heterocyclic amines (HCAs) and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs)—both of which have been linked to cancer in some studies. These are often formed when food is cooked at high temperatures or directly exposed to flames.

A 2015 study published in Environmental Science & Technology also pointed out that natural gas stoves emit air pollutants such as carbon monoxide, nitrogen dioxide, and fine particulate matter—all of which pose health risks.

What About Roti? Is It Unsafe?

While most studies focus on meats or heavily charred foods, questions have been raised about everyday items like roti. Celebrity Nutritionist Shweta Shah explains that the traditional method—cooking roti on a tawa and pressing it with a cloth—ensured even cooking without direct flame exposure.

But today’s quicker method, using direct gas flame, can sometimes burn parts of the roti, turning them black. Burnt spots may contain acrylamide, a chemical linked to cancer in some studies, although it’s mostly associated with burnt toast or overcooked starchy foods.

Is There a Real Cancer Risk?

The data isn’t conclusive when it comes to chapati. While burnt or charred foods carry some risk, cooking roti briefly over a flame likely doesn’t produce significant harmful chemicals. However, uneven cooking, soot particles, and gas pollutants can still affect overall food safety.

Healthier Ways to Cook Your Roti:

► Use a Tawa Completely: Cook the roti fully on the tawa, pressing gently with a kitchen towel to puff it up.

► Avoid Charring: Ensure the roti doesn’t get burnt spots.

► Clean Your Stove Regularly: Prevent soot and residue from sticking to the roti.

► Consider Induction or Electric Stoves: These reduce exposure to gas emissions.

Bottom Line:

While there’s no strong evidence that cooking roti on direct flame directly causes cancer, it’s always safer to avoid burnt spots and reduce exposure to gas emissions. Opting for the traditional tawa method might be a healthier and equally tasty choice.

So next time you’re making phulkas, give your tawa a little extra time—your health might thank you for it!

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)