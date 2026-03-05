Can one minute of plank a day improve your health? Expert explains its benefits for core strength and stability

Many people think they need long workouts to stay healthy and fit. However, fitness experts say that even one minute of exercise a day can make a big difference if done consistently.

One such powerful exercise is the plank. This simple workout helps strengthen your core muscles, improve posture, and reduce back pain all without using any equipment.

According to nutritionist and health coach Neha Ranglani, the plank is a highly effective exercise that requires only a minute but can significantly improve your health when practised daily.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Why is core strength important?

Many people focus on weight loss or building muscles, but often ignore core strength. However, a weak core can lead to several health problems.

Modern lifestyles that involve long hours of sitting, shallow breathing, and stress can weaken the core muscles. This may lead to lower back pain, poor posture, and even belly fat. Strengthening your core can help support your body better and improve overall physical health.

How plank helps strengthen the core

The core is not just about abdominal muscles. It is a group of deep muscles that support the spine, pelvis, and internal organs.

A plank exercise activates these deep muscles and helps:-

Improve posture

Reduce lower back pain

Support the spine

Improve balance and stability

Boost energy and metabolism

When the core muscles are strong, daily activities such as standing, walking, and bending become easier.

Best time to do the plank

One of the best things about the plank exercise is that it can be done anytime during the day. There is no fixed timing.

You can do it:

In the morning, before taking a shower

During work breaks between meetings

Before your workout session

Before dinner

The key is not the time but consistency. Even 60 seconds daily can make a difference.

How long should you hold a plank?

Neha explains that the duration of the plank depends on your fitness level.

Beginner:

30 seconds × 2 rounds

Intermediate:

40–60 seconds × 3 rounds

Advanced:

60–90 seconds × 3 rounds

Neha said that maintaining correct posture and form is more important than holding the plank for a longer time.

Different types of plank exercises

Beginners should start with the basic forearm plank. Once comfortable, they can try other variations.

Some common plank variations include:

1. Forearm plank – The basic and most common version

2. High plank – Performed with arms straight like a push-up position

3. Side plank – Targets the side core muscles

However, experts say that you do not need many variations. Consistency is the most important factor.

Common plank mistakes to avoid

Experts say that a plank with the wrong posture can reduce its benefits and may cause strain.

Avoid these common mistakes:

1. Letting the hips sag or sink

2. Holding your breath during the exercise

3. Letting the neck hang down

4. Arching the lower back

5. Shrugging the shoulders

6. Correct Plank Form

To get the best results, follow these simple tips:

1. Tighten your core muscles

2. Squeeze your glutes

3. Keep your body in a straight line

4. Breathe slowly and normally

Maintaining the correct posture helps protect your back and improves the effectiveness of the exercise.

Who should avoid planks?

Although planks are generally safe, some people should be cautious.

People with the following conditions should consult a doctor or fitness expert before attempting it:

1. Severe lower back injury

2. Recent abdominal surgery

3. Uncontrolled hypertension

4. Women in the postpartum phase

The plank may look simple, but it is one of the most powerful exercises for core strength and overall health. Just one minute a day can help improve posture, reduce back pain, and increase body stability. The key to getting results is doing it regularly with the correct form.

(This article is based on information shared on social media. Always consult a fitness instructor, doctor, or health expert before starting any new exercise routine.)