Can People With Diabetes Safely Eat Litchis? Check 7 Health Benefits Of Summer Fruit

The summer brings with it many delicious seasonal fruits that are not only yummy but are loaded with health benefits. Litchi is one such fruit and relishing this fleshy, juicy fruit is an integral part of Indian summers. The white pulpy fruit with a seed in the middle is perfect for a hot summer day. Its high water content keeps you hydrated and it's an excellent fruit for the hot months. But there has always been a debate as to whether it's a fruit that diabetics or people with high blood sugar can safely have. Let's check out.

Health Benefits Of Litchis

1. Storehouse of Vitamin C

Litchis are loaded with Vitamin C and therefore are good for boosting one's immunity.

2. Great Source Of Antioxidants

Compared to many other fruits, litchis contains higher levels of polyphenols, antioxidants that help protect the body against free radical damage. The fruit also contains rutin - a flavonoid - that protects the body from chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular issues, and others.

3. Lowers Blood Pressure

Containing a high amount of potassium, litchis are good for reducing blood pressure. Potassium is essential for maintaining healthy blood pressure levels.

4. Aids In Weight Loss

It is packed with fibers and nutrients and can be a healthy snack option for people looking to shed some excess kilos.

5. Improves Digestion

Since it's packed with fibers, it can go a long way in promoting digestion and preventing constipation.

6. Good For Heart And Bone Health

Litchis contain a healthy dose of potassium and magnesium which promotes healthy bones and heart.

7. Improves Skin Health

Collagen synthesis is a protein that helps the skin glow and remain youthful. Litchis are loaded with Vitamin C, which is essential for collagen synthesis.

Can Diabetics Have Litchis?

While litchis have several health benefits, it is a naturally sweet fruit and there have always been debates as to whether the fruit can be consumed by diabetics. Litchis have a pinkish-red cover and once you remove it, there's the fleshy, pulpy fruit with amazing taste. But is it safe for diabetics? Well, the glycemic index of Litchi is 50, which is moderate. Usually, people with diabetes or high blood sugar, are asked to stay away from any sweet, sugary food. But as the natural sugars in litchi are fructose, it can be considered safe as it does not require any insulin for metabolism.

Diabetics need not give up on litchis, however, moderation is key, say experts. It's also important when you are having the fruit. It's best to have them in the mornings and before meals. This is when the body's metabolism will lead to breaking the carbs into energy. It's best to avoid having them after your meals and before bedtime to prevent a spike in blood glucose levels.

It is important that diabetics are mindful of the portion they eat and ensure the rest of their diet is balanced. But if you have high blood sugar, it's best to check with your doctor and nutritionist about how you can go about consuming this summer fruit.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)