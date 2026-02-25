Can pregnancy cure endometriosis: Experts separate facts from myths

The idea that pregnancy can cure endometriosis is a common myth, but it is simply not true. Endometriosis is a chronic disease in which the uterine lining grows in other areas of the body, causing pain, inflammation, heavy menstrual bleeding, and possibly infertility. Although pregnancy alters hormone levels, which in turn can affect symptoms, it does not cure endometriosis.

Women with endometriosis experience symptom relief during pregnancy

Dr Puneet Rana Arora, Director, Gynecology & IVF Expert, CIFAR, Gurugram, explains, "Pregnancy affects ovulation and menstruation. Progesterone levels increase, and estrogen levels become more balanced. Because endometriosis is a hormone-sensitive disease, with symptoms recurring before menstruation, many women with endometriosis experience symptom relief during pregnancy. This is because menstruation, which causes inflammation and pain, is absent during pregnancy."

Symptoms return after pregnancy, especially after menstruation resumes

"But this symptom relief is only temporary. The endometriosis lesions do not go away simply because the woman is pregnant. Symptoms return after pregnancy, especially after menstruation resumes. In some instances, pain can be felt throughout the pregnancy due to adhesions, scar tissue, or the pregnant uterus pressing against other areas of the body," Dr Puneet explains.

Organizations like the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, also point out that endometriosis is a chronic condition that must be dealt with in the appropriate manner. This might include hormonal treatments, pain management plans, lifestyle changes, or surgery, depending on the underlying condition.

Pregnancy may be helpful in relieving symptoms for some women

It is also important to point out that the implication that pregnancy is a means of “treatment” can be very challenging, particularly because endometriosis can also make pregnancy more difficult for some women. Dr Puneet concludes, "Pregnancy may be helpful in relieving symptoms for some women, but it is not a cure for endometriosis."

What is Endometriosis?

Endometriosis is a chronic condition in which tissue similar to the lining of the uterus (endometrium) starts growing outside the uterus, most commonly on the ovaries, fallopian tubes, and pelvic lining. Just like normal uterine tissue, these misplaced cells respond to hormonal changes during the menstrual cycle — they thicken, break down, and bleed. However, because this blood and tissue have no way to exit the body, they become trapped, leading to inflammation, swelling, scar tissue formation, and sometimes adhesions that can cause organs to stick together. This is why endometriosis is often associated with severe period pain, pelvic discomfort, and, in some cases, fertility challenges.

What is the exact cause of endometriosis?

The exact cause of endometriosis is still not fully understood, but several theories explain how and why it may develop. One widely accepted explanation is retrograde menstruation, where menstrual blood flows backward through the fallopian tubes into the pelvic cavity instead of leaving the body. Other contributing factors may include immune system dysfunction (failing to clear misplaced cells), genetic predisposition, hormonal imbalances, especially estrogen dominance, and the transformation of certain cells into endometrial-like tissue outside the uterus. Rather than being caused by lifestyle alone, endometriosis is considered a complex interaction of hormonal, immune, and genetic factors, which is why symptoms and severity can vary greatly from person to person.

