Can’t Go Running Due To Rains? Try This Home Fitness Routine To Lose Weight And Build Muscle

Why You Don’t Need to Worry About Missing Runs: Running is one of the most popular ways to burn calories and stay fit, but during the monsoon, slippery roads, muddy tracks, and unpredictable showers can put a full stop to your outdoor cardio routine.

The good news? You can achieve the same calorie burn and strength benefits with an indoor workout plan. All you need is your body weight, a little space, and the right sequence of exercises. Here's the workout routine you need to follow:

Warm-Up (5 Minutes) – Wake Up Your Body

Before diving into the main workout, start with a warm-up to increase blood flow and prevent injuries.

→ Jumping jacks – 2 minutes

→ Arm circles – 1 minute

→ Spot jogging – 2 minutes

This quick warm-up mimics the natural rhythm of a run, getting your heart rate up without leaving the house.

The Home Fitness Routine to Replace Running

1. High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) – 15 Minutes

HIIT is one of the most effective ways to burn fat and improve stamina indoors.

→ 40 seconds burpees → 20 seconds rest

→ 40 seconds mountain climbers → 20 seconds rest

→ 40 seconds jump squats → 20 seconds rest

→ 40 seconds push-ups → 20 seconds rest

→ Repeat this cycle 3 times.

Calories burned: Comparable to a 2 km jog!

2. Strength and Muscle Toning – 20 Minutes

To build lean muscle and tone your body, add strength-focused exercises.

→ Squats – 3 sets of 15 reps

→ Lunges – 3 sets of 12 reps (each leg)

→ Plank hold – 3 sets of 45 seconds

→ Glute bridges – 3 sets of 15 reps

→ Shoulder taps (in push-up position) – 3 sets of 12 reps

These moves target your legs, core, and arms—helping you build muscle while still burning fat.

3. Core Burnout – 10 Minutes

Strong abs improve posture and metabolism.

→ Russian twists – 3 sets of 20

→ Leg raises – 3 sets of 15

→ Bicycle crunches – 3 sets of 20

→ Plank with knee-to-elbow – 3 sets of 10 each side

This mini circuit keeps your midsection tight and toned.

4. Cool Down & Stretching – 5 Minutes

Finish with stretches to relax muscles and boost recovery:

→ Hamstring stretch

→ Child’s pose

→ Shoulder and neck stretch

Why This Works as a Running Alternative?

This at-home plan combines cardio (HIIT), strength training, and core work—all of which make it a great substitute for running. You’ll burn fat, tone muscles, and even improve stamina without stepping outside. Plus, it helps you avoid monsoon-related risks like slipping, pollution, and infections.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)