Can yoga help with thyroid disorders? These 4 yoga practices can help hormones balance naturally

The thyroid gland plays an important role in controlling metabolism, energy production, hormonal balance, and all aspects of function. People with an imbalanced thyroid may feel tired, irritable, gain or lose weight, have trouble sleeping, face difficulty concentrating, and experience low energy levels. Stress, disruptions in lifestyle, and emotional strain may have an impact on thyroid well-being.

"Yoga is a nurturing and holistic practice that helps to soothe the nervous system, stimulate blood flow, and improve emotional balance. If yoga is practiced regularly, then people can become physically and mentally well-balanced along with medical counselling," says Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, author, columnist, and founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa.

Lack of sunlight directly disturbs hormone balance

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Late-night sleep, constant stress, irregular meals, and lack of sunlight directly disturb hormone balance. The thyroid, being highly sensitive, is often the first to be affected. "Thyroid functions depend on the balance between the brain, hormones, and metabolism. When our sleep is poor, and stress levels are high, it can lead to imbalance and disruption. Over time, hormone production becomes irregular, leading to early dysfunction and rising to thyroid disorders," says Dr Narendra K Shetty, chief wellness officer at Kshemavana Naturopathy and Yoga Center.

Yoga Practices encourage proper circulation of the blood, proper breathing and relaxation in the body. Energy and mindful breathing can be helped by gentle stretches of the neck and chest region, and relaxation of the mind, and tension can be eased through mindful breathing. These practices involve balance and unity of the body, mind, and emotions essential for a healthy life.

Sarvangasana (Shoulder Stand)

Formation: The practitioner lies on their back and slowly lifts the legs, hips, and lower back up off the ground using the hands to support the lower back. The body is upright; stable and breath remain calm.

Benefits: Sarvangasana promotes circulation and helps to create awareness in the upper body and neck area. It helps in relaxation, concentration and overall balance in the body. It also helps soothe the mind and increase energy.

Dos and Don’ts: The posture should be done slowly and carefully. The neck should feel comfortable during the practice. Newcomers can learn with supervision to support and balance.

Matsyasana (Fish Pose)

Formation: The practitioner lies comfortably on their back and relaxes the area of the chest while holding the body with the elbows to lift the chest up. The head remains relaxed, and the chest is open and lifted.

Benefits: Matsyasana opens the chest and throat to stretch and strengthens the ability to engage with the breath. It can enhance the posture, promote relaxation and give a sense of freedom and freshness to the body.

Dos and Don’ts: Gentle and comfortable movements should be kept. Breathing should be free, easy, and natural, without resistance. The posture is to be practiced with mindfulness and tolerance.

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Hakini Mudra

Formation: In this yoga mudra, you should lightly merge the fingertips of both hands, with the palms just separated. Place your hands comfortably close to the chest, keep your spine straight, and eyes closed softly.

Benefits: Hakini Mudra helps improve awareness, calmness, and concentration. Helps balance the nervous system and promotes relaxation, leading to overall wellness and inner harmony.

Dos and Don’ts: The fingers should just touch, not press. The shoulders and hands must be relaxed during exercise.

Healing Walk

How to Do: The practitioner moves slowly with relaxed breathing and an upright posture, lifting both hands up to shoulder height. The movement is performed mindfully and calmly, with the chest, shoulders, and neck area staying open and relaxed while walking.

The gentle pressure and activation through the raised hand help to enhance the blood flow around the neck area, particularly in the thyroid area. This stimulation can support healthy thyroid function and help to keep the thyroid hormones in balance. It also soothes the nervous system.

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Yoga can help promote balance, awareness, and calmness within the body, which are important for overall thyroid wellness. Gentle poses, a mindful mudra, and simple techniques such as Healing Walk can help nurture vitality and emotional peace. Consistently and patiently, yoga is a helpful ally in establishing a better, quieter, more balanced way of life.

(Views expressed by experts in the articles are their own; Zee News does not confirm or endorse the same. This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about medical conditions.)