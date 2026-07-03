/Cancer on the rise among young: Experts warn of these danger signs

So is more younger people getting? According to Dr Akshat Malik, Senior Consultant, Head & Neck Oncology, Apollo Hospital, Delhi, the answer is yes. "Around the world, there have been noted increases in the rates of cancers occurring in younger age groups. Early-onset cancers – those which occur before the age of 50 – have increased for breast, colorectal, thyroid, kidney, pancreatic, and some blood cancers. Similar trend is seen in India where more breast cancer, colorectal cancer, head and neck cancers, oral cancers, and lymphomas are being found among young people," says Dr Malik. The doctor says that part of this rise is due to increased awareness about the disease and better diagnostic facilities, but the problem is linked to changing lifestyles and environment as well.