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Cancer on the rise among young: Experts warn of these danger signs

Doctors share some key details as to why there is a relative increase in cancer cases among the younger population. They point out that part of this rise is due to increased awareness about the disease and better diagnostic facilities, but the problem is linked to changing lifestyles and environment as well.

Published: Jul 03, 2026, 05:16 PM IST|Updated: Jul 03, 2026, 05:38 PM IST
Cancer on the rise among young: Experts warn of these danger signs

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