/Cancer on the rise among young: Experts warn of these danger signs

For a very long time, cancer was thought of as a disease which mainly affects mainly older people. But in today's times, oncologists, including those in India, report more and more cancer patients aged 20, 30, and 40. While this disease still occurs more frequently in older people, an increasing number of younger Indians are detected as having it at an earlier age.
So is more younger people getting? According to Dr Akshat Malik, Senior Consultant, Head & Neck Oncology, Apollo Hospital, Delhi, the answer is yes. "Around the world, there have been noted increases in the rates of cancers occurring in younger age groups. Early-onset cancers – those which occur before the age of 50 – have increased for breast, colorectal, thyroid, kidney, pancreatic, and some blood cancers. Similar trend is seen in India where more breast cancer, colorectal cancer, head and neck cancers, oral cancers, and lymphomas are being found among young people," says Dr Malik. The doctor says that part of this rise is due to increased awareness about the disease and better diagnostic facilities, but the problem is linked to changing lifestyles and environment as well.
Doctors share some key details as to why there is a relative increase in cancer cases among the younger population.
According to Dr Pearl Anand, Associate Consultant, Radiation Oncology, Andromeda Cancer Hospital, Sonipat, "In recent decades, changes have occurred in the lifestyle of people. Sedentary work, long periods in front of the computer, decreased physical activity, and obesity are factors that increase the risk of developing cancer. Extra pounds create chronic inflammation, hormone imbalances, and insulin resistance. All this can contribute to the onset of cancer."
A traditional Indian diet is full of fresh fruits, vegetables, pulses, and whole grains. Instead, there has been an increase in the consumption of processed foods, sugar-rich drinks, and high-calorie junk food. Eating ultra processed food is one more reason for obesity and metabolic disorders that cause cancer, share experts.
Indians still face problems of tobacco-associated cancers. Smoking, smokeless tobacco, vaping, gutka, pan masala, areca nut products, and alcohol use in excess increase the risk of cancer, especially among the younger generation. Of particular concern is the problem of oral cancer and cancer of the head and neck region among young Indians. The fact is that the availability of tobacco and areca nut products makes people get exposed to carcinogens from their youth.
There have been more studies on environmental factors like air pollution, industry chemicals, pesticides, and occupational exposure in the causation of cancer recently. "Though it is yet to be confirmed what role each one of these plays in the causation of cancer, there could be a possibility that pollution in the environment could be playing a part in increasing the risks of cancer," says Dr Anand.
Poor sleep cycle, inadequate sleep, and chronic stress can affect the hormonal and metabolic pathway in the body. Dr Anand adds, "Even though stress in itself is not seen as a cause for cancer, indirectly, stress can be a reason for unhealthy activities like eating junk food, being inactive, smoking, and excessive consumption of alcohol."
Cancers in some young patients occur due to genetic defects. There are cases where certain genetic mutations have caused cancers. Some examples include mutations in the BRCA gene leading to breast and ovarian cancers, while others include Lynch syndrome leading to colon cancers. Family history of cancers should always be considered, says Dr Anand.
Experts also point out one of the reasons why we see increased incidences of cancer is because they are diagnosed early compared to how it used to happen earlier.
One of the most significant barriers to early diagnosis is the perception among young people that they are “too young” to get cancer.
The warning signs that require medical consultation include:
• A lump that doesn’t go away
• Mouth sores or ulcers
• Unexpected weight loss
• Blood in the stool or urine
• Changes in bowel habits that persist for more than a few weeks
• Chronic cough or hoarseness
• Difficulties swallowing
• Bleeding of unknown origin
• Fatigue of an unknown origin
It’s worth noting that none of the symptoms above is related to cancer; however, the persistent symptoms shouldn’t be ignored, says Dr Anand.
Despite the fact that not all types of cancers are preventable, there are plenty of risk factors that can be modified with a healthy lifestyle. Dr Anand lists the following:
Be physically active: You have to spend at least 150 minutes of moderate physical activity per week.
Have a healthy weight: Don’t let yourself become overweight.
Eat a healthy diet: Eat more fruit and vegetables, whole grains, nuts and legumes, reduce the consumption of processed and sweet food.
Sleep adequately: Try to get 7-8 hours of good sleep per night.
Get vaccinations: HPV and hepatitis B vaccination can reduce the risk of many types of cancers.
Have knowledge of family history: Those who have a good family history may benefit from counseling and early screenings.
It should be noted that cancer among young people occurs less often compared to the elderly population. This shows that it is necessary to start preventing this disease at an early age. "The success of cancer management in the future in our country will depend not only on development in the field of treatment but also on adopting healthy lifestyle habits, raising awareness, diagnosing cancer early and access to preventive care. It should be noted that the cancer is not only a disease of the elderly anymore," says Dr Anand.
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